The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 19, 2025): Brooke fills Katie in on her kiss with Nick while Steffy calls Daphne

In the June 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Ridge Forrester had a bad feeling about Nick Marone and expressed that he did not appreciate him suddenly turning up in Los Angeles and trying to woo Brooke Logan. Brooke spent time with Katie Logan and filled her in on her meeting with Nick, where the two ended up kissing each other.

Steffy Forrester ended up contacting Daphne Rose over the phone, while Hope Logan and Carter Walton seemed not to be on the same page with Steffy's idea of wanting to bring Daphne back to work at the Forrester Creations office.

Everything that happened on the June 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the June 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester, Hope Logan, and Carter Walton were shown having a business meeting at the Forrester Creations office. Hope talked about how happy she was to be back at work, which she loved, while Carter had some new ideas regarding the new fragrance line.

Steffy revealed to the two of them that she had been thinking of asking Daphne Rose to come back from Paris and join them at Forrester Creations so that they could make the most of the new fragrance line. Carter looked visibly uncomfortable at the idea of Daphne coming back, while Hope shared that it would be a good idea to have some new people at the office.

At the wardrobe room in the office on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope and Carter kissed each other and discussed Daphne potentially coming back and joining them at work. Hope said that while Daphne's return had not been on the top of her wish list, it made sense for them to contact her since they had plans to launch a new fragrance line and Daphne was a talented perfumer.

Hope shared that she was sure that Daphne would not be able to cause a dent in her relationship with Carter, even though she had been in love with him. She did say, however, that she did not trust Daphne to stay away from Carter. In return, he assured Hope that she would have nothing to worry about. Meanwhile, Steffy called Daphne, but she refused to come back and said that she was not in a position to be near Carter or think about him, especially now that he and Hope were engaged.

At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor Hayes asked Ridge Forrester why he had been seemingly off the entire day, and after a little nudging, he told Taylor that Nick Marone was back in town and trying his best to get close to Brooke Logan again. Taylor tried to make Ridge understand that if Brooke chose to end up dating his half-brother, it was not under his control or his choice.

On The Bold and The Beautiful, in the design office of Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan met with her sister Katie Logan and shared with her how Nick had surprised her the day before. She told Katie that she and Nick shared a kiss. She also told her sister that Nick said she deserved better than Ridge, which Katie and Brooke both agreed to. Katie told Brooke, however, that Ridge could potentially be jealous since he walked in on Brooke and Nick.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

