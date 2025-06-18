What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 19, 2025)?

On June 18, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful focused on Ridge confronting Nick about his sudden visit to L.A. Ridge was not happy about Nick’s presence, especially after seeing him flirt with Brooke. Nick dodged questions and brought up Ridge’s love life, which only made things worse. Meanwhile, Brooke insisted she didn’t know Nick was coming, but Ridge made it clear he didn’t trust him.

At the cliff house, Taylor checked in on Steffy, who admitted she was overwhelmed by fear for her kids, especially Hayes. That fear became real again when Luna secretly approached Hayes at the beach school and gave him an origami crane. Later, Luna lied to the teacher, using the name “Sunshine,” and was invited to return.

In the June 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will take steps to bring Daphne Rose back to Los Angeles. She’ll argue that Daphne’s perfumes helped Forrester and say she wants to rebuild their partnership.

Hope won’t be on board and will raise concerns, but Steffy won’t back down. Meanwhile, Brooke will open up to Katie about Nick’s visit and the kiss they shared. She’ll question what it meant and whether Ridge’s jealousy is proof that he’s not truly over her.

What to expect from the June 19, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

In the June 19, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, a meeting at Forrester Creations will take an unexpected turn when Steffy brings up her plans to bring Daphne Rose back to Los Angeles. Steffy will explain that Daphne’s past fragrance work helped boost the brand’s success and that she wants to rebuild that momentum. She will make it clear that she’s thinking about both the business and her personal connection to Daphne.

She will say Daphne left too suddenly and that her return will help them creatively and personally. Hope will be present in the meeting and will not react well to the idea. She will remind Steffy about the tension between her and Daphne, but Steffy will dismiss her concerns and expect her to stay professional.

Hope’s pushback will not stop Steffy from moving forward. If Daphne agrees to return, this will likely affect Hope’s engagement to Carter. Hope and Carter have had a relatively smooth time lately, but bringing Daphne back into their circle could bring up old problems.

Carter’s history with Daphne hasn’t completely disappeared, and Hope will not like the idea of working so closely with someone she sees as a rival. There will be tension in the room, and Hope will not hide her frustration. Steffy will move on from the disagreement without altering her plan.

Elsewhere, Brooke will sit down with Katie and fill her in on Nick’s surprise visit. Brooke will talk about the kiss she shared with Nick and say that it brought back old feelings.

She’ll say she didn’t plan for it to happen and that Nick pushed her to consider if maybe he’s the one she was meant to be with. Katie will want to know how serious Brooke is about what happened and whether she sees it as a one-time thing or something more. Brooke will admit that Ridge hasn’t been showing her much attention lately and that Nick’s interest made her feel seen again.

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Brooke will also tell Katie that Ridge acted jealous when Nick showed up, even though he denied it. She will say Ridge told her to stay away from Nick and made it sound like she couldn’t trust him.

Brooke will be unsure how to take that, especially with Ridge being back with Taylor. Katie will share her thoughts, and the conversation will end with Brooke still unsure about whether she should move forward with Nick or keep the door open for Ridge.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

