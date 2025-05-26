The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 26, 2025): Carter proposed marriage to Hope and Daphne left Los Angeles

The Bold and the Beautiful, which currently airs on the CBS Network, was created by Lee and William Bell. Set in Los Angeles, California, the show premiered back in 1987 and has since won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families and delves into themes of family feuds, scandals, romantic relationships, and business rivalries.

The May 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Daphne Rose leave Los Angeles after getting her heart broken by Carter Walton, who proposed marriage to Hope Logan. Meanwhile, John "Finn" Finnegan was a huge support for Liam Spencer.

Everything that happened on the May 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the May 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at Carter Walton's loft, he and Hope Logan ended up having an emotional conversation. Carter lamented how hard it had been for him to process that someone as young as Liam Spencer was potentially dying from an inoperable brain tumor. He also mentioned that he was grateful to have Hope back in his life.

Both Hope and Carter shared how much they appreciated the reconciliation and that they would not waste the opportunity to make their relationship work. While Hope recalled Carter's kiss with Daphne Rose at Forrester Creations, Carter said that he was lost and going through a hard time following his breakup with Hope.

Carter asked Hope to close her eyes and handed her a glass of wine. The happy couple toasted to the future of their love story. Towards the end of their conversation, Carter started getting emotional and said that it was silly how he had no idea that the woman of his dreams was right in front of him all along, saying that he was too blind to see and realize that.

In The Bold and the Beautiful May 26 episode, Carter got down on one knee, pulled out a ring from his pocket, and proposed to Hope. He asked her to marry him, and Hope seemed to be shocked.

Meanwhile, in the Forrester Creations design office, Daphne Rose received a text message from Deuce that the jet was being fueled and he was about to come pick her up soon. Steffy Forrester walked into the room and was surprised to find out that her friend was leaving Los Angeles. Steffy seemed to be upset at her plans, but Daphne explained that it was because Hope was back at the company and she felt as though she had no other option.

Daphne seemed to be hurt that her friend allowed Hope to be reinstated at the company, but Steffy said she knew that Daphne's decision to leave was really about Carter choosing Hope over her. Daphne told Steffy that she had developed actual feelings for Carter, but now that he and Hope were back together, there was nothing left for her to do here.

At the cliff house in The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer was shown taking a pill for his medical condition, and right then, John "Finn" Finnegan walked into the room to find him almost collapsing. He ended up holding Liam up, saving him from falling. Finn asked Liam how he felt about trying the experimental treatment, and he said he was still considering it.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

