The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from May 26 to 30, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, set to air from May 26 to 30, 2025, are full of drama, surprises, and big emotions. Luna faces off with Electra in a heated showdown, while Sheila unexpectedly plays the role of peacemaker. Carter makes a bold move by asking Hope an important question that could change everything.

As Hope thinks about her answer, Steffy shows unexpected support, and even Liam and Finn share a rare moment of understanding. Tensions rise as secrets come out and emotions run wild, especially after Luna makes a risky choice. As the week ends, love, loyalty, and big decisions are all put to the test.

Last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge and Taylor grew closer again as they looked back on their past and hoped for a new future. Brooke cheered on Hope’s reunion with Carter, but still had feelings for Ridge. Meanwhile, Daphne warned Carter about Hope, but Hope made it clear she wants to be with him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from May 26 to 30, 2025

Monday, May 26: The grand gesture

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter makes a bold and emotional proposal to Hope, catching her by surprise. She’s clearly touched, but unsure of how to respond. Meanwhile, Finn asks Liam something serious that could change how they get along. Elsewhere, Daphne says a heartfelt goodbye as she leaves for the airport with Deuce.

Tuesday, May 27: The answer

Hope finally gives Carter her answer, and while it shocks him, it doesn’t leave him heartbroken. Ridge and Brooke begin to wonder why Steffy is suddenly so supportive of Hope. Meanwhile, Finn and Liam have a calm and honest talk about family, letting go of past issues, at least for now.

Wednesday, May 28: Text and tensions

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, even after Sheila tries to talk her out of it, Luna sends a flirty message to Will. Things get heated when Luna and Electra come face-to-face. Their fight is intense, with sharp words and strong emotions. Electra refuses to back down, and the results of their argument could affect more people than expected.

Thursday, May 29: Unlikely peacemaker

Will talks to his mom, Katie, looking for advice. She shares wise words about love, timing, and thinking before acting. Luna and Electra’s fight gets really intense until Sheila unexpectedly steps in to calm things down. Meanwhile, Brooke wants to throw a party for Hope, but Ridge isn’t so sure it’s a good idea.

Friday, May 30: A proposal of a different kind

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila talks to Luna, warning her not to make the same mistakes she once did. But Luna surprises her by turning the tables and making Sheila an offer that could change everything. As the week wraps up, Luna faces a big decision, and what she chooses next might change her future for good.

Love, betrayal, and emotional turns take over as The Bold and the Beautiful brings major drama. From tough choices in love to surprising new alliances, the week is packed with twists that will keep fans hooked.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

