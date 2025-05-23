What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 23, 2025)?

On May 22, 2025, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter finally told Daphne the truth—he's back with Hope. Daphne had just confessed she’d fallen for him, but Carter made it clear his heart belonged to someone else. Hope, meanwhile, asked Carter for a fresh start, and he promised not to let her down again.

Ad

Brooke was still holding out hope for Ridge, even after Taylor confidently claimed Ridge had chosen her. Katie urged Ridge to stop denying his feelings, and though he insisted he was staying loyal to Taylor, the hesitation in his kisses said otherwise. The fashion show still lingered in everyone's minds, adding pressure to every choice.

On May 23, Brooke is expected to shake off her sadness and finally stop dwelling on what she lost. Something will snap her out of it, and push her to act more like her old self again. Carter and Hope will share a warm moment as they celebrate their reunion privately.

Ad

Trending

At the same time, Daphne won’t be done yet— she’ll likely start scheming to get Hope away from both Carter and Forrester Creations. Ridge, caught between Taylor’s confidence and Katie’s words, will be struggling more than ever. His mixed signals might finally start catching up to him, whether he admits it or not.

What to expect from the May 23, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

On Friday, May 23, The Bold and the Beautiful will pick up with Brooke Logan no longer sitting in silence. After days of walking around heartbroken and going on about her destiny with Ridge, Brooke will finally snap out of it.

Ad

There will be an event— possibly another interaction with Ridge or Taylor— that will flip the switch for her. She is going to stop feeling sorry for herself, and instead, she’ll start thinking clearly about how to move forward, especially with Taylor now so bold about Ridge choosing her.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter Walton and Hope Logan will be seen in celebration mode. After all the back and forth, the two will officially be back together. Carter will continue to reassure Hope that she can count on him, and their moment together will feel like a clean start.

Ad

Hope will seem ready to focus only on Carter now, especially after everything that went down with Liam. They will likely share a private moment— either at Carter’s loft or at Forrester— where they both express how much this second chance means to them.

While that’s happening, Daphne Rose won’t take the news quietly. After Carter told her that he’s back with Hope, she will begin to feel pushed aside both emotionally and professionally.

Ad

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne has already expressed concern about Hope’s return to Forrester Creations, and on Friday, she may start laying the groundwork to push Hope out. She has called Hope “bad for the company,” and that attitude could escalate into action.

Viewers can expect Daphne to begin plotting, which may include stirring tension among other designers or using her connections to sway Steffy Forrester’s opinion.

Ad

This could also bring Daphne into conflict with Steffy if Daphne tries to act on company politics without approval. Steffy is still the one calling most of the shots, and any threat to Forrester’s stability could push her to confront Daphne.

A still from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' (Image via CBS)

Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester will remain stuck between two women. Taylor Hayes will continue to act confident, but Ridge’s thoughts will drift. He won’t be able to ignore Katie Logan’s recent push to be honest with himself.

Ad

Ridge said he wants to be loyal to Taylor, but his reaction to Brooke, especially during the fashion show flashbacks, will show that he still isn’t settled. Taylor might continue trying to be affectionate, but Ridge’s response may not match hers. That subtle hesitation could lead to more complications soon, depending on how long he tries to stay in denial.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More