I absolutely love how messy Carter and Hope’s story just got—this is peak The Bold and the Beautiful

I'm not even going to pretend I'm mad about it. I love messy, surprising moments like that between Carter and Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful. Just as those characters were about to head into some really exciting territory in a relationship, a soap twist dropped in at just the right moment to scramble everything up.

This is why I watch! Here's what went down: Carter shows up at Brooke's home to once again connect with Hope. However, before he walks in, he hears her heart-to-heart with Liam. It was not just chatting, but her dreaming about wanting a future with her.

From Carter's perspective, he was just led to think Hope chose him over Liam, so that must have felt like a betrayal. To be honest, I understand exactly why he decided to walk away feeling defeated. What happened next remains a little murky, but I love the possibilities that have me fully invested.

A night to regret on The Bold and the Beautiful

The expression on Carter’s face when he heard Hope telling Liam that she wanted to be with him "every minute" said it all. This wasn’t simply a miscommunication; to Carter, it appeared to be the end of whatever future he had envisioned with Hope.

Coming down from that heartbreak, he went back to his loft, and Daphne, who had had feelings for Carter for some time, had been waiting. Now, we didn’t see what happened after she comforted him and kissed his cheek, but the way the scene cut away implies something may have taken place between them.

If Carter ended up sleeping with Daphne that night, it wouldn't simply be a rebound. After all, Daphne had been warning Carter all along how Hope would break his heart, and perhaps at that moment, he thought she was right.

And if you think of something more serious to happen than a secret instance of a one-night stand, we will go with a potential pregnancy.

Trouble brewing on The Bold and the Beautiful

The surprise we’re all waiting for is what Daphne's return from Paris will entail, and whether it will be a baby. Imagine if Carter is honest with Hope about what transpired, and she decides she can forgive him as long as Daphne leaves for good. That would be a neat little wrap-up of the story, unless Daphne shows up knocked up.

That would change everything. Carter just said he wanted to settle down and create a family. If Daphne is pregnant, there is no way I'd believe Carter would either walk away from that, or the expectation of fatherhood he's held for so long.

Hope may want to be supportive, but this truly would likely be a breaking point for her. And to be honest, that's what is making the storyline in this last episode so interesting.

It is messy, it is emotional, and it includes all of the complications that define The Bold and the Beautiful. Carter could be at the precipice of everything he wanted, just not with the woman he loves.

Meanwhile, Hope is finally leaving Liam's shadow, only to be disillusioned by someone else. Classic soap. So, while some may find themselves chewing their nails over this little twist, I, for one, am happy to be along for the ride.

The stakes feel real, everyone's choices are believable, and the aftershocks look dramatic. The Bold and the Beautiful is doing what it does best, providing twists when we thought we had it all figured out.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

