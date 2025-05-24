The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (May 19 to 23, 2025): Steffy rehires Hope, while Finn advices Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the longest-running daytime soap operas, has captivated audiences since 1987 with its glamorous, drama-filled plot. Set in Los Angeles, it revolves around the powerful Forrester family and their high-fashion empire, Forrester Creations.

This past week on The Bold and the Beautiful (from May 19 to 23, 2025) was a whirlwind of revelations and emotional upheavals. Hope Logan disclosed Liam Spencer's terminal brain tumor to Carter Walton.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Finn discussed the possibility of Liam's treatment. However, Liam wanted to spend his last days with his daughters, Beth and Keylly.

Hope finds strength in starting over on The Bold and the Beautiful

At the beginning of the week, Hope Logan was seen sad at Brooke's place, looking at the baby photos of Beth and Liam. She was baffled to learn how little time they had left with Liam. To her surprise, Steffy walks in and comforts her. Though the two are arch-nemesis and do not get along, however, after learning about Liam's terminal illness, they support each other.

Both Steffy and Hope apologise to one another for what they did in the past to one. Hope apologises for taking over Forrester Creations, and Steffy apologises for cancelling her fashion line, Hope For the Future. Steffy rehires Hope at Forrester Creations. Upon learning this, she was surprised and thanked her for giving her a second chance.

Further, at the Forrester Creation, she apologizes to Ridge for taking over his company. He brushes it off like water under the bridge. She then goes to Carter and expresses her feelings. Though he is skeptical at first, after learning Liam's current situation, he comforts her. They decide to start their relationship with a clean slate whenever they begin.

Steffy, Liam, and Finn are looking for a treatment at The Bold and the Beautiful

Further on the Bold and the Beautiful, Dr. Finn had called Liam to the hospital, as the neurological team wanted to run a few tests. Liam was hopeful for a cure, however, Fin asked him not to get his hopes high and concentrate his energy on feeling better and not stressing. After the report comes back, Fin reveals that there has been no progress.

Later on The Bold and the Beautiful, as Steffy and Finn are talking at their place, Liam walks in are tells Steffy that there has been no progress and he wants to spend his little time left with his daughters, Beth and Kelly. However, Finn receives a call from Dr. Grace to discuss a possible treatment for Liam.

The following day, Liam, Steffy, and Dr. Finn arrive at the hospital to discuss possible treatment options. However, Finn reveals the proposed treatment involves high levels of radiation, which could lead to potential organ failure and would only extend Liam’s life by a few months.

Upon hearing this, Liam was devastated and decided to take some time to consider whether he wanted to proceed with the treatment.

What else happened on The Bold and the Beautiful

At Forrester Creations, Daphne is furious to learn that Carter and Hope are growing closer. Zende reveals that the two have reconciled, which pushes Daphne to confront Carter. She warns him that Hope is deceiving him and still wants a future with Liam, not him. Carter does not explain and dismisses her concerns. However, before walking away, Daphne confesses that she has feelings for him.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

