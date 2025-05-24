The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 22, 2025): Hope and Carter kiss while Daphne confesses her love for him

The Bold and the Beautiful aired on the CBS Network channel in 1987, and is set in Los Angeles. The show was created by Lee and William Bell and has been a fan favorite for many decades. The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on the lives of the Forrester, Spencer, Carter, and Logan families and delves into themes of romance, family feuds, business rivalries, drama, and scandals.

In May 22, 2025, the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got extremely heated and dramatic in Los Angeles. Ridge Forrester lost his patience with Katie, Taylor Hayes, and Brooke Logan had a confrontation with each other, while Daphne Rose used an opportunity to declare her love for Carter Walton at the Forrester Creations office.

Everything that happened on the May 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the May 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations design office, Brooke Logan seemed pleased to know about the press from her latest fashion show, and Taylor Hayes appeared at the doorway. Brooke shared with her how she had worked alongside Katie and Taylor seemed to be nonchalant. She further added that she had expected that Brooke and Ridge would have been old news by now.

Brooke shared that the showstopper moment at the show was Ridge and her walking the ramp with each other while she wore a designer gown. Taylor told Brooke that she was not insecure about the latter's past with Ridge and knew that he had chosen her to be his partner. She reiterated how she felt that two people who had a history with each other sharing the stage did not amount to anything.

Meanwhile, at the Forrester Creations main office, Katie had a conversation with Ridge Forrester and shared how she felt that he was meant to be with Brooke Logan. She showed him a copy of the fashion magazine with Brooke on the cover page, which ended up making Ridge tell her that Brooke wearing that gown had an effect on him. Katie guessed that he missed being with Brooke, and he agreed.

However, even after getting emotional, he said that he had done enough of hurting both Taylor and Brooke in the past and did not want to cause further trouble for either of them, and had made up his mind that he wanted to stay with Taylor.

Meanwhile, at Carter Walton's loft on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan and Carter Walton spent some time with each other and had an emotional conversation.

Hope confessed that she still loved him and saw a future with him, while Carter assured her that he would be there for her every step of the way when she tried to navigate Liam Spencer's inoperable brain tumor. Both of them agreed to be there for each other and wanted to start their relationship again on a clean slate. They kissed each other and embraced.

Daphne Rose ended up meeting Carter, and the two of them had an honest conversation with each other. Daphne Rose seemed eager to confess her love to Carter and provide support to him, but Carter shared with her how he had found love again. Daphne was shocked to learn about Hope, but still proceeded to tell him about her feelings.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

