The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 20, 2025): Hope and Carter reunite while Brooke agrees to Ridge telling her to thank Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered in 1987 and currently airs on the CBS Network. The show focuses on themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family drama, feuds, and scandals, and was created by Lee and William Bell. The Bold and The Beautiful revolves around the lives of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families.

Ad

In the May 20, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, the plot took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. At Forrester Creations, Hope Logan broke news about her being rehired by Steffy Forrester to Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester. Steffy and John Finn Finnegan found a glimmer of hope for Liam Spencer's inoperable brain tumor, while Hope and Carter reunited.

Everything that happened on the May 20, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the May 20, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Hope Logan met Brooke Logan at Forrester Creations. The mother and daughter duo embraced each other. Hope shared the news about Steffy Forrester rehiring her at Forrester Creations. She also told her about how she and Steffy had apologized to each other and did their best to move forward.

Ad

Trending

Ad

She shared how this reconciliation was prompted by the fact that both of them were deeply affected by Liam Spencer's inoperable brain tumor and wanted to support each other. In the midst of Brooke and Hope's conversation, Ridge Forrester walked in and heard Hope's news.

Ridge appeared surprised at how both of them had figured out and moved beyond their differences. Hope again explained to him how she had apologized about the coup she had organized alongside Carter Walton. Hope admitted to Ridge that she felt she had gone too far, and Ridge seemed pleased to have her back on board as well.

Ad

Hope then left to meet Carter Walton while Brooke and Ridge spent time together. Ridge told Brooke that she should thank Steffy for bringing Hope back as a part of their company, and she readily agreed, which pleasantly surprised Ridge.

Meanwhile, at the cliff house, Steffy Forrester and John Finn Finnegan spent time with each other, discussing the new tests that Liam had undergone at the hospital's neurological centre.

Ad

Liam walked into the room and revealed to Steffy that the results were already back and things were not looking good. He felt that the time that he had left with his daughters, Beth and Kellly, was running out. He wanted to spend his last few days with them, knowing that he was terminally ill.

Steffy shared that she and Hope had reconciled, and Liam seemed ecstatic at the news. Finn received a message from Doctor Grace Buckingham, who wanted to discuss possible treatment options for Liam. They all seemed to get a glimmer of hope for his potential recovery.

Ad

Elsewhere, Hope met Carter Walton and shared her news of being able to work alongside him again. She also told him that she had missed him and felt that he was the man she truly wanted to be with. However, Carter appeared skeptical and mentioned that he had overheard her saying she wanted to spend her future with Liam.

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More