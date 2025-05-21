The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 21, 2025): Hope tells Carter about Liam, and Daphne finds out about Steffy reinstating Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on the CBS Network in 1987 and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, scandals, and business rivalries. The Bold and The Beautiful focuses on the lives of the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families.

Ad

In the May 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, things got interesting in Los Angeles. At Carter Walton's loft, Hope Logan told Carter that Liam Spencer was dying from an inoperable brain tumor. Meanwhile, Doctor Grace Buckingham told Steffy, Liam, and John Finn Finnegan that although Liam's prognosis had not changed, there might be a way to extend the number of months he had left.

Everything that happened on the May 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the May 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at Carter Walton's loft apartment, Hope Logan opened up to Carter about Liam Spencer's inoperable brain tumor. She explained how he barely had a few months left to live. Carter finally realized why he had seen Hope and Liam hugging each other and promising to spend the rest of the time he had left together.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Carter apologized for misunderstanding her and promised that he would do everything in his power to support Hope. The two hugged each other and ended their conversation sharing a kiss. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Doctor Grace Buckingham met with Liam Spencer, Steffy Forrester, and John Finn Finnegan to discuss Liam's condition.

Liam asked Grace if she had found any treatment that might save his life. Grace apologized for raising their hopes and sadly confirmed that his prognosis had not changed. She explained that while they had no way to reverse Liam's medical condition, she could work alongside the neurological team to try and extend his life expectancy by a few months.

Ad

She shared how Liam was eligible for a combination of radiation and chemotherapy. This could alleviate some of his symptoms, buying him some more time.

Liam seemed to perk up at the idea of spending a little more time with his daughters, Beth and Kelly. However, Finn warned him that the side effects of the treatment could be severe. He added that Liam could suffer intense headaches and potentially permanent organ damage.

Ad

Ad

Liam seemed to be torn and unsure about what decision to make. Grace tried to tell him to mull over his options and discuss it with his family before taking such an important call, and Steffy supported it.

At Forrester Creations, Zende informed Daphne Rose that Hope had been reinstated at the company, while Electra Forrester told her how Carter had reunited with Hope. Daphne reeled from the news and seemed to be extremely hurt and upset at finding out these new developments.

Ad

Meanwhile, Katie told Ridge about how she felt that he and Brooke Logan belonged together. The audience at the fashion show also felt the same way when they saw them together on the runway.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More