I firmly believe Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful is making the strongest move of all by walking away

I have been watching The Bold and the Beautiful for years and I have witnessed Taylor Hayes go through a lot more emotional trauma than anyone else on the soap. She has been supportive of Ridge Forrester through his setbacks, but has endured collateral damage for too long.

Ad

Over and over again, she also stepped aside with grace and endured heartbreak as she saw Ridge choose others over her. So, when I finally saw her stand her ground and walk away, I felt so good. I saw a long overdue transformation that showed her strength and clarity.

Ridge is back to his old pattern of fumbling his way back to Brooke, but I am glad that this has helped Taylor evolve into a better version of herself. It is not just progress but also power.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the soap world where women usually fight for a man's love, Taylor is choosing herself and her peace over competition, and that is a bold and defiant act. She is not surrendering; she is rising.

A woman who finally chose herself on The Bold and the Beautiful

Taylor's love for Ridge has spanned over decades. It has been filled with passionate reunions, sad separations, and painful love triangles, which always seemed to favour Brooke.

Ad

Despite everything Ridge put her through, Taylor has stayed hopeful and even supportive. She believed that someday, Ridge would choose her forever. But this time, after going through the same cycle of mixed signals and half-truths for decades, she chose herself, and I am proud of her for doing so.

Instead of begging Ridge for reassurance or waiting around for him to make up his mind, she took the situation at face value and decided it was not good for her to stay. This moment of self-respect was satisfying to watch as it served her justice for once.

Ad

Ad

Not a loss but rather a liberation on The Bold and the Beautiful

There is nothing weak about walking away from someone who does not choose you and does not love you wholeheartedly. And I am so glad that Taylor realized this eventually.

Taylor is stepping away from the cycle, which has only brought her confusion, and it does not mean she is giving up on love. In doing so, she is setting a new standard not just for herself but for every woman watching The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

She has always been my favorite character as she is compassionate, intelligent, and grounded. She deserves better than what she has gone through on the soap. Now that she is choosing boundaries, everything seems to be finally working out for her.

Ad

While Ridge thinks he is heading back to Brooke, whom he believes to be his "destiny", he will realize one day that he lost the best woman he has ever been with, because he always made her feel like she was the second best.

I hope the soap either sets Taylor up with someone she deserves or just let her be by herself for a while and improve herself. It is a good new start for her to leave Ridge and choose herself.

Ad

I just hope that The Bold and the Beautiful does not go back to the age-old storyline of Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor's love triangle and strip Taylor of her happiness over and over again.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More