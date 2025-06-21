The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Taylor propose, Brooke blindsided, and Luna’s fantasies spiral out of control

In the upcoming week of The Bold and the Beautiful, the CBS soap opera's storyline will take a dramatic turn, complicating the plot dynamics even further. The weekly preview for June 23 to 27, 2025, reveals that Taylor will catch Ridge off guard and make a grand proposal that could affect their future.

Taylor will ask Ridge whether he wants to get back together. However, Ridge will remain uncertain about taking such a big step. When Nick informs Brooke about Taylor proposing to Ridge, he will insist that Brooke forget about Ridge.

On the other hand, Will Spencer will meet Luna at the latter's apartment. He will likely inform Luna that he has broken up with Electra, saying she does not excite him. While Luna fantasizes about the relationship she could have with Will, she will continue to plot against Steffy.

Brooke gets blindsided when Taylor proposes to marry Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful

According to the spoilers preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of June 23 to 27, 2025, Taylor will present a grand gesture to Ridge. She will hand over her own engagement ring to Ridge, saying she wants him to be her husband.

Taylor will propose to marry Ridge and ask whether he wants to do the same. However, the spoilers do not illuminate whether Ridge gives a clear answer right away. The preview suggests that Ridge will remain uncertain and uncomfortable, as remarriage seems like a huge step for him.

On the other hand, it is revealed that Nick Marone will witness the proposal. After learning about Taylor's plan to marry Ridge, Nick will approach Brooke Logan at Forrester Creations. He will then give updates to Brooke about what he saw.

When Nick informs Brooke about Taylor proposing to marry Ridge by presenting him with her ring, Brooke will ask about what Ridge said to Taylor. Nick will not be able to shed light on Ridge's answer if he did not stick around long enough to find out.

Nick will believe that this is the right moment for Brooke to get Ridge out of her mind. Since Nick feels that Brooke deserves better, he will offer to be the man she needs.

Luna's fantasies spiral out of control on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Will Spencer will visit Luna's apartment. He will open up about his feelings and admit that he has broken up with Electra, saying she does not excite him anymore.

As a result, Luna will start fantasizing about what could happen if Will ditched Electra and ends up being with her instead. The preview showcases that Luna dreams about pulling Will close to her and kissing him.

If Will is trying to trap Luna, it is possible that Luna's fantasies could become true. Luna's imagination will get wild as she thinks about the possibilities of having a relationship with Will, with Electra out of her way.

The more Luna fantasizes about getting Will, the more fixated she is expected to become on stealing Electra's man for herself. However, the spoilers suggest that Luna's fantasies will likely spiral out of control, leading to a dangerous outcome.

The preview hints at the fact that Luna will continue to plot against Steffy, intending to hurt her. It is also disclosed that Luna will attempt to target Hayes.

Also read: "World-traveling shipping tycoon businessman" — Jack Wagner previews Nick’s powerful return and his plan to win back Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

