"World-traveling shipping tycoon businessman" — Jack Wagner previews Nick’s return and his plan to win back Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful

Actor Jack Wagner revealed that he would be returning to The Bold and the Beautiful as Nick Marone in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that was published on June 11, 2025.

During his conversation with the publication, Wagner opened up about returning to The Bold and the Beautiful. He explained that his character, Nick, was returning to the show with a plan to win Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) back. Wagner stated:

"I described this as jumping on a moving train — like, a class reunion for 10 minutes, and then jump on the moving train. Still, I love to work that way. I realized how much I love to work that way, especially when I’m working with (Katherine) Kelly (Lang), who likes to rehearse."

Jack Wagner discussed how the show's creator, Bell, approached him and asked whether he would have time to do a summer story arc on The Bold and the Beautiful. The actor explained that he agreed to resume playing the character when he was assured that they could finish shooting in Naples, as Nick would be running Marone shipping by then.

While discussing his character, Wagner teased that viewers would get to see a very different Nick Marone than the man who sailed off on his boat several years ago. Jack explained:

"He’s advanced in the shipping world and now runs Marone Shipping, and I would call him a shipping tycoon. He’s a very wealthy man. He’s an international, world-traveling shipping tycoon businessman."

Later, in the interview, Jack Wagner added that the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful had left the door open for Nick to return to town again. He hinted that the character's narrative on the soap opera would take a shocking turn, shaking things up in town.

Wagner revealed that Nick Marone was particularly coming back to win Brooke back. He said:

"So the script I got today… It’s like, a little jaw-dropping, this cliffhanger. I love that Brad wrote it because it’s really great. So I think there’s potential for Nick to have life on B&B, especially coming back to win Brooke back."

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glance at Nick Marone's character

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick was introduced as the son of Massimo Marone and Jackie Payne. His storyline was significantly impacted by his rivalry with his half-brother, Ridge Forrester, and his romantic entanglements and marriages to Brooke Logan, Bridget Forrester, and Taylor Hayes.

Nick's character was portrayed by actor Jack Wagner from March 28, 2003, to February 29, 2012. After resuming the role, Wagner returned for the 35th Anniversary Special Episode on March 24, 2022. Recently, it was announced that the character would be reprised.

While Nick was working at Marone Industries, he met Brooke Logan and fell in love with her, which initiated a rivalry with Brooke's ex-husband, Ridge Forrester. The rivalry between them escalated when it was revealed that Nick was Massimo's son, making them half-brothers.

As Nick's storyline progressed, he got involved with Bridget briefly. However, when Bridget discovered that she was pregnant with Nick's child, it stopped Nick and Brooke's plan to live together. He eventually left Bridget and returned to Brooke.

By the end of Nick's tenure on the show, Jackie, Bridget, and Logan decided to move to New York. At that time, it was revealed that Nick had sailed off on his boat. Although it brought an end to the character on the show, he appeared in Brooke's dream during the 35th Anniversary Special Episode.

More about Jack Wagner's life and career, as the actor prepares to return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Nick Marone

American actor Jack Wagner was born on October 3, 1959, in Washington, Missouri. He gained recognition from daytime fans for his roles on General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, Santa Barbara, and Melrose Place.

Apart from playing Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful, Wagner appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. Fans of Jack Wagner could watch him in popular productions such as Cupid's Prey, Artificial Lies, Falling for Christmas, Moving Target, The Wedding March, and Hot in Cleveland.

Wagner landed a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 1985 for Best Young Actor for his performance on General Hospital. Later, he earned another nomination in 2005 for Best Lead Actor for his role as Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

