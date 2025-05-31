The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (May 26 to 30, 2025): Carter proposes to marry Hope, while Brooke asks Ridge to come back

In the previous week of the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, a series of thrilling events unraveled in the show's storyline, leading to bombshell revelations. In a shocking twist, Carter got on one knee, pulled a ring from his pocket, and proposed to Hope. When he asked Hope to marry him, Hope seemed shocked.

Meanwhile, on the CBS soap opera, Liam spent quality time with his daughter, Kelly, playing cards with her at the cliff house. Kelly seemed happy and excited as Liam chose to spend time with her. She told Liam that she never wanted him to leave and wished he could stay by her side forever. This comment made Liam emotional because he was aware of his terminal illness.

Later, in the daytime drama's storyline, Brooke and Ridge had a heartfelt conversation at the main office of Forrester Creations. Brooke expressed to him that it seemed everyone around them was getting happy endings, including Hope and Carter. She held Ridge's hand and asked him to return to her, saying it was time for them to be together again.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update for episodes aired from May 26 to 30, 2025

Carter proposed to marry Hope

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that premiered on May 26, 2025, Carter and Hope engaged in an emotional conversation. Both of them stated that they appreciated the reconciliation and would not let go of the opportunity to fix their relationship.

Carter asked Hope to close her eyes and handed her a glass of wine. As they toasted to the future of their love story, Carter got down on one knee, pulled out a ring from his pocket, and proposed to Hope. Hope was shocked when Carter asked her to marry him. The May 27, 2025, episode revealed that Hope accepted Carter's marriage proposal.

Liam spent some quality time with his daughter, Kelly

During the May 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam decided to spend quality time with his daughter, Kelly. He met Kelly and played cards with her at the cliff house. Kelly appeared extremely happy and excited when Liam showed up to spend time with her.

Kelly opened up to Liam and told him she never wanted him to leave and wished he could always stay by her side. Kelly's comment made Liam emotional because he knew he was terminally ill and was going to die.

Liam contemplated that his time was limited due to his inoperable brain tumor. In the meantime, Finn entered the room and started spending time with the two of them. Later, he informed Liam that he had lost the game of cards to Kelly.

Brooke asked Ridge to come back to her

In the May 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Ridge engaged in an emotional discussion at the Forrester Creations office. Brooke remarked that they were like Bonnie and Clyde when they were together as a couple.

Brooke informed Ridge about Hope and Carter's upcoming marriage. She explained that everyone around them was getting happy endings. She then held Ridge's hand and asked him to come back to her. She stated that it was time for them to get back together. However, it was not revealed whether Ride would accept Brooke's proposal.

Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful

In The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on May 30, 2025, Steffy and Hope discussed Luna and the danger she posed. Ridge supported them, as he was angry that Bill had helped Luna go free. Steffy made it clear that Luna could not be trusted.

Meanwhile, Will, Electra, and Katie started worrying about Electra meeting Luna. Although Katie attempted to explain that Luna was too dangerous to mess with, Electra stated that she was not afraid.

Later, Luna started growing more unstable. She approached Sheila and begged her for help. However, Sheila turned down her request by refusing to help her and asked her to leave town. Luna was hurt and got furious as a result. She believed that getting rid of Steffy could fix everything for her.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

