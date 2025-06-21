What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 23, 2025)?

On the June 20, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things heated up between Taylor and Brooke when their private conversation about Ridge and Nick turned into a direct clash.

Taylor was not having it and accused Brooke of interfering in her relationship with Ridge. Meanwhile, Steffy updated Hope and Carter about her call with Daphne.

Hope admitted she did not fully trust Daphne and brought up how often her name kept coming up. Ridge, although quiet on the surface, did not hide that Nick’s return and Brooke’s involvement were still bothering him.

On Monday’s episode, Taylor will go forward with a plan to propose to Ridge at Il Giardino. She will bring a ring and hope that locking in an engagement will push Ridge to focus only on her.

Ridge will not see it coming, and his reaction will not be what Taylor expects. Nick will witness the moment and may end up telling Brooke. Meanwhile, Hope and Carter will continue talking about Daphne, and Hope may push Carter to be more honest about what he is still feeling.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor Hayes will move ahead with a surprise plan that she believes could lock down her future with Ridge Forrester. She will get a ring and organize a dinner with Ridge at Il Giardino. Her goal will not be just a nice evening together. She will intend to propose to Ridge during the meal.

Taylor will think that making the relationship official will not only solidify her place in Ridge’s life but also serve as a message to Brooke to stop interfering. She will hope that the proposal changes everything, especially after Brooke admitted to kissing Nick.

Ridge, however, will not expect this proposal. He will show up to dinner with no idea that Taylor has something this big planned. When she pulls out the ring and asks him to marry her, Ridge will freeze.

He will not say yes immediately. His hesitation will make things uncomfortable, and Taylor will pick up on that. The situation will get even more awkward when Nick Marone, who will be at the restaurant, sees what is happening. Nick will not interrupt, but he will quietly take in Ridge’s stunned reaction. Later, Nick will likely tell Brooke exactly what he witnessed and how Ridge looked during the proposal.

Brooke will then learn about Taylor’s move before Ridge has even had a chance to talk to her about it. That will give Brooke time to start thinking about what this means and how Ridge’s reaction might work in her favor. She may even start to think Ridge is not as committed to Taylor as he claims to be. Meanwhile, Taylor will be stuck wondering why Ridge could not just say yes.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Back at Forrester Creations, Hope Logan and Carter Walton will continue dealing with the unresolved issue around Daphne Rose. Carter will try to focus on Hope, but the conversation will once again circle back to Daphne.

Hope may question whether Carter still has any lingering feelings, especially since he keeps reacting so strongly every time Daphne’s name comes up. Carter will say he is committed to Hope, but the situation will not feel settled.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy may also bring up the perfume project again and hint that they will still need someone like Daphne if they want to move forward. That could reopen the door for Daphne’s possible return. If she does come back, that will complicate things for Hope and Carter all over again. Monday’s episode will keep both romantic storylines wide open for fallout in the days ahead.

Viewers can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

