The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 23, 2025): Luna texts Will, and Chief Baker hatches a plan to catch her

On June 19, 2025, an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Brooke Logan and her sister Katie Logan discussed where exactly Ridge Forrester's loyalties lie and whether he had any chance of leaving behind Taylor Hayes and pursuing Brooke again by trying to rekindle their old flame.

Steffy Forrester and John Finn Finnegan met with Electra Forrester and Will Spencer to tell them about the chaos that Luna Nozawa had been causing in their lives. Meanwhile, in addition to these developments, Sheila Sharpe went over to help Luna pack her belongings.

In the June 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester and John Finn Finnegan met with Will Spencer and Electra Forrester to discuss how they would have to amp up their security measures to protect Hayes and Kelly from Luna Nozawa and her malicious plans and ideas.

Will pledged that he would try his best to help them both out, while Chief Baker came from the police department and gave Steffy and Finn some bad news. Baker said that he had extensively checked Luna's criminal records but was unable to find anything and that all her records had been wiped clean.

Meanwhile, in Luna Nozawa's apartment on The Bold and the Beautiful, she was shown thinking about how she had been kept away from Finn her entire life. Her grandmother, Sheila Sharpe, gave her a surprise visit. Sheila came over to help her pack her belongings and move out of Los Angeles, but Luna made it clear that she had no place to go.

Luna texted Will to let him know she had been thinking of him lately. On The Bold and the Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations office, Katie Logan and Brooke Logan discussed Brooke's options with Nick Marone, who had made it clear he wanted to be with her. However, Katie realized that Brooke's heart was still set on Ridge Forrester.

Brooke told Katie about how she knew in her heart that Ridge still loved her and had seen it in his eyes on the runaway. She said that the only reason why he had moved in with Taylor Hayes was that it had been an obligation. Meanwhile, at II Giardino, Taylor Hayes, Ridge, and Nick were conversing, and surprisingly, Taylor asked Ridge to marry her.

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Will shared with Finn, Chief Baker, and Electra that Luna had sent him a selfie. Will suggested to the group that he could ask Luna to meet him alone, and all of them could use that opportunity to trap her. Baker said he would put a wire on Will and get a recording of Luna admitting that she was out to get Steffy Forrester.

At Luna's apartment, she excitedly shared with her grandmother Sheila that Will had texted her back and wanted to meet her privately, but she was unaware that it was a plan to trap her.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

