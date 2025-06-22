The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (June 16 to 20, 2025): Nick's return stirs tension, while Luna interacts with Hayes

This past week on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful was filled with surprise, the dramatic return of Nick Marone, who kissed Brooke and tried to rekindle their past, stirring jealousy in Ridge. Luna manipulated her way into Hayes’s school life under a fake identity.

Meanwhile, Steffy pushed to bring back perfumer Daphne Rose, causing tension with Hope and Carter. Brooke and Taylor clashed over Ridge, and Deacon confronted Carter about his past with Daphne.

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television. The soap opera first aired in 1987 and has been on the air ever since. Set in Los Angeles, the soap opera revolves around the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations. It captures the day-to-day drama happening at the office and the personal lives of the most affluent families of the show.

Nick Marone's return stirs tension on The Bold and the Beautiful

The character of Nick Marone returns to Los Angeles, where The Bold and the Beautiful is set. He surprises Brooke, and the two catch up about their lives. While Nick asks about her relationship status with Ridge, she answers that Ridge left her with Taylor Hayes and has found a comfortable space with her. However, Nick reassures her and says that she deserves someone better.

Further, their conversations go much deeper, and the two share a passionate kiss. After the kiss, Nick admits he still has feelings for her and wishes to rekindle their relationship. However, their conversation is interrupted by Ridge, who walks in on them and leaves with jealousy in his eyes. Later, Brooke tells her sister Katie about the kiss she shared with Nick and his feelings towards rekindling their relationship.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor Hayes thanks Eric for letting Ridge and her stay at his place. She further asks Eric if he still has any feelings for Brooke, as they were once married and have a son together. However, Ridge interrupts their conversation as well by walking in.

Later at the Forrester Mansion, Ridge shares his concerns about Nick’s return and his growing closeness with Brooke. Taylor misinterprets this as a sign that Ridge still has feelings for Brooke. Ridge clarifies that while he will always care for Brooke, he loves Taylor and has no intention of leaving her for anyone.

Luna's stalker behaviors raise concerns on The Bold and the Beautiful

As seen in the past, Luna is determined to make a place in Finn's life, and she is willing to go to lengths to make it happen. At the Cliff house, Liam is worried and shares his concerns regarding Steffy and the kids' safety with Finn, who reassures him that he will keep them safe.

However, from a distance, Luna spies on them with her binoculars and mumbles that Steffy will pay for separating her from Finn. Things take a shocking turn when Luna interacts with Hayes (Steffy and Finn's son).

She gives him an origami figure, and he gets excited. Further, at Hayes' school, she also introduces herself under a fake name, "Sunshine," to get more access to Hayes. Unaware kids believe her to be the nice lady who gives the origami figure.

What else happened on The Bold and the Beautiful

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy expresses that she wants to bring back Daphne as her perfume is doing wonders in the market. She shares the news and asks Carter if he could bring Daphne back onboard with them.

To which Carted asks about bringing Hope's line back. Steffy and Ridge share that they still have concerns regarding the same after all the drama that took place in the past.

Meanwhile, Carter receives a call from Hope and leaves the office to meet her. Hope is with her father, Deacon, who voices his concerns about Carter due to his past involvement with Daphne. When Carter arrives, Deacon confronts him directly and expresses his unease about the situation with Daphne.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Hulu.

