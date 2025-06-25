The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in June 2025

CBS’s long-running daytime drama, The Bold and the Beautiful, brought a steady flow of casting shifts in June. Viewers watched veterans walk back into Forrester territory, fresh faces step onto the set, and at least one fan-favorite hop a plane out of Los Angeles.

The month unfolded week by week, each batch of episodes weaving returning players into important story beats while opening doors for a younger generation. Across four full weeks, producers balanced nostalgia with plot momentum.

Complete list of comings and goings on The Bold and the Beautiful in June 2025

Newbies/Returns on The Bold and the Beautiful

1. Jack Wagner as Nick Marone

Jack Wagner’s sailor-turned-shipping tycoon resurfaced on June 13 after a three-year absence. Scenes taped in Italy with Brooke, Eric, and Ridge set up Nick’s latest run, which is expected to last through the summer arc.

Nick Marone came back to town and kissed Brooke. This was not just a casual visit; Nick came back with a purpose, and he's got history with Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful. We can expect the romance to rekindle.

While Brooke was shocked by Nick's resurgence, it was hard to hide the fact that she hadn't fully buried the past. As Brooke tries to navigate through her difficult relationship with Nick, Ridge does not seem to be happy to find his half-brother's sudden interest in her life.

2. Dan Martin as Deputy Chief Baker

The no-nonsense detective clocked in four straight episodes from June 23–26, questioning key suspects and keeping an eye on the international cargo subplot.

3. Bryan David Garlick as Hayes Finnegan

The show aged Steffy and Finn’s son overnight. Garlick debuted on June 12 and appeared again on June 16-18, giving the parents a new set of parenting challenges.

Earlier, Hayes was played by twins, Alexander and Chase Banks. But as there was a need to age the child, Bryan David Garlick has replaced them. Hayes is being targeted by Luna along with her scheme to attack Steffy.

4. Sydney Bullock as Ms. Dylan

Bullock’s guidance counselor first appeared on June 16 and stayed through June 18, advising Hope’s foundation about scholarship funding on The Bold and the Beautiful.

5. Christian Weissman as Remy Price

After four months off-canvas, Remy re-entered on June 9-10. He unknowingly aided Luna’s schemes against Steffy, proving that even side characters can sway big stakes.

He was seen interacting with Luna in the gun range. He can be expected to help her more with her plan or stop her from going beyond control, but his past actions favour the former.

Exits on The Bold and the Beautiful

1. Murielle Hilaire as Daphne Rose

Daphne boarded a flight to Paris during the last week of May, ending a five-month stay in Los Angeles. The character left disappointed after Carter’s reunion with Hope, but her expertise keeps her name in daily company chatter, leaving the door cracked for a quick comeback.

Although Daphne left in May, chatter during the week of June 23 suggested Steffy wants her back to launch a men’s cologne line. No official airdate is on the books yet, but rumours say that she might make a return to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

