The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (June 25 to July 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful are sure to include exciting drama, confrontational episodes, and the height of deception. Many characters are challenged as old feelings resurface and secret agendas threaten to destroy fragile alliances.

Expect the unexpected, as there is a proposal that is sure to get everyone talking, and maybe some seduction, and there's even a runaway fugitive in the making. One thing's for sure: lives are about to change.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful show Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor once again getting tangled in their usual love triangle, while other characters like Luna and Will take the center stage with dangerous drama. Fans can expect some old flames to rekindle, loyalties to be tested, and consequences of actions that no one can see coming.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge faces a proposal and a choice on The Bold and the Beautiful

The week starts with Taylor Hayes shocking Ridge Forrester by proposing marriage at Il Giardino. Ridge neither accepts nor rejects the proposal right away, which leaves viewers to wonder where Ridge's heart is.

However, word spreads rapidly through the grapevine with Nick Marone overhearing the entire proposal, and he is quick to let Brooke Logan know. Later, Brooke confronts Ridge about his proposal and demands to know what he is going to do.

Ridge is transparent in expressing that he is scared to hurt Taylor again, chiefly because of her previous issues with broken heart syndrome. While he never cements the intention, Ridge's emotional struggles make it evident that something is still amiss between him and Brooke.

Katie Logan lends support to Brooke while she tries to navigate the newfound mess, but Nick has other thoughts. Nick thinks Brooke belongs with him, and as Ridge drags out his answer to the proposal, Nick sees another opportunity to rekindle what they once had.

Will Spencer's trap for Luna sparks fallout on The Bold and the Beautiful

In a more dangerous plot, Will Spencer is recruited by Steffy Forrester and John "Finn" Finnegan to lure Luna Nozawa into thinking he is seriously interested in her romantically. To make the plot believable, Will pretends to dump Elektra Forrester and begins his seduction of Luna.

Luna is fooled and kisses Will, but she has no clue it is all a ruse. This forces additional issues between Will and Electra, who is disgusted by how far Will is willing to go. Although the plan has been designed to neutralize a perceived threat to Steffy and Finn in Luna, it goes south.

Ultimately, Luna figures out she has been duped, and she reacts by running away. This begins a sequence of events that can very well result in more legal trouble and more fugitive-like behavior. Spoilers suggest that Luna may do something else illegal in the heat of the moment, raising the stakes for everyone.

Carter and Daphne have a conflict over Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, Carter Walton continues to navigate a more complicated situation between Hope Logan and Daphne Rose. Steffy does not give up trying to convince Daphne to come back to L.A. for the new fragrance line launch.

Although Daphne has refused to return for now, there is no guarantee she will continue to do so. Throughout all this, Hope is suspicious of Daphne. And when Carter feels the pressure to step in and calm things down, he is also dealing with the quiet suggestion that he and Daphne had a romantic encounter off-screen. Now that she is missing and there's tension, there may even be a secret pregnancy twist.

Brooke and Nick may become a couple on The Bold and the Beautiful

As Brooke processes the state of uncertainty of Ridge, Nick's steady presence becomes more enticing. Nick invites Brooke to join him for a trip to Italy, with Brooke agreeing to go in late July. While it is clear that Brooke may still have feelings for Ridge, she begins to appreciate Nick's devotion and stability.

All the while, Ridge and Taylor's engagement is rocky as it hints at another break-up that can pave the way for Brooke and Ridge to reunite. But with Nick back in the picture, Brooke's love life will now be the same mess as before.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

