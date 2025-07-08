What is Denise Richards' net worth? Perez Hilton claims her estranged husband wants "that money" after he files for divorce

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Denise Richards’ recent separation from husband Aaron Phypers. On July 8, 2025, Hilton took to X to share his take on the split, claiming Phypers filed for divorce with financial motives.

Ad

"He wants some of that money she’s making selling spicy content! It’s a lot each month!" Hilton wrote in the caption of his post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the website article linked to the post, Perez Hilton cited court documents obtained by TMZ, which confirmed that Phypers had officially filed for divorce on July 7, after six years of marriage. The filing was submitted to the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The filing cited “irreconcilable differences” and listed July 4 as the couple’s official date of separation.

"The couple have been married for six years after tying the knot in September 2018 and have both gone through divorces before — the actress with Charlie Sheen and the businessman with Nicollette Sheridan," Hilton wrote.

Ad

As per the Celebrity Net Worth website, Denise Richards’ net worth is estimated at $6 million. This figure stems from decades of work in the entertainment industry, with roles in films such as Starship Troopers, Wild Things, The World is Not Enough, etc.

The 54-year-old actress's financial records also took center stage in her husband's divorce filing.

In his article, Hilton detailed that, according to Phypers’ divorce petition, Richards was earning $250,000 per month. He further wrote that her income reportedly came from a mix of “O*lyF*ns, TV, brand deals, and appearances." Given that Richards' income was quite high, Phypers also requested "spousal support" in his filing.

Ad

"In the filing, he ( Aaron Phypers) asked for spousal support from his ex, who he claims makes over $250,000 a month… He claims he has no income at this time," Hilton added.

What else do we know about Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers’ divorce filing?

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards (Image via Getty)

According to a July 7, 2025, report by Page Six, Denise Richards’ now-estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, detailed a breakdown of the former couple’s alleged monthly expenses in his divorce filing. He claimed the expenses totaled $105,000 for Richards, Phypers, and their adopted daughter, Eloise, whom they co-parented together.

Ad

In the court documents, Phypers claimed that out of the total expense, $25,000 went toward food, while $20,000 was spent on clothing. He also added that their monthly rent was $18,000.

Additionally, $8,000 was spent on utilities, $5,000 on maintenance and repairs, and $5,000 on laundry and cleaning services. He also shared phone bill records, which he claimed amounted to approximately $500. Furthermore, $1,500 was allocated to car and transportation costs.

Beyond those basic expenses, Denise Richards’ ex-husband alleged they spent $10,000 monthly on groceries, $15,000 on dining out, and another $15,000 on entertainment and vacations. He also estimated that childcare costs amounted to $7,000 per month.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the divorce filing, Phypers also added that he had been unemployed since shutting down a business in 2024 and requested financial support from his spouse post-divorce. He also listed zero spending on insurance, savings, investments, or charitable donations.

Phypers also asked the court to confirm that certain assets exclusively belonged to him. These included a set of power tools, a 2018 Indian Dark Horse motorcycle, and a Ford Shelby GT500. As part of his community and quasi-community property declaration, he requested an equal 50/50 split of their Smoke & Mirrors Entertainment company.

Ad

According to an E! News report dated July 8, 2025, the divorce news surfaced just months after Denise Richards’ oldest daughter, Sami Sheen—the actress's eldest daughter with her former husband, Charlie Sheen—hinted at tension within the family.

Reflecting on her relationship with Phypers during an April 13, 2025, episode of the Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice podcast, the 21-year-old shared that she and her stepfather weren’t close.

"We’re not even that close… We don’t ever hang out, we never talk,"she said.

Ad

Despite the emotional distance, Sami stated that he supported her mother’s marriage, saying she believed Phypers "makes her happy."

Denise Richards’ latest venture was a comedic docuseries titled Denise Richards & Her Wild Things. This series premiered on Bravo and Peacock on March 4, 2025. Additionally, despite the recent headline about her husband's divorce filing, representatives for the actress have not publicly commented on the news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More