"The worst celebrates the worst"— Perez Hilton reacts as Diddy allegedly receives standing ovation from inmates after return to jail following verdict

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has expressed outrage over reports that Sean "Diddy" Combs received a standing ovation from fellow inmates upon his return to prison after being sentenced in court this week. The music producer was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges last week but has remained behind bars since he was convicted of two prostitution charges.

According to People, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, stated that inmates at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center cheered for the rapper when he was brought back to the facility. He said the inmates saw Combs’s partial acquittal as an almost unheard-of victory against the government.

“They all said, ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’" Agnifilo said.

On July 8, 2025, Perez Hilton criticized the reaction on X—

"The worst celebrates the worst!"

"The outcome was a major blow"— Perez Hilton's comments about Diddy's acquittal explored

On July 2, 2025, Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering, which could have resulted in life sentences. However, he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with a potential sentence of 10 years on each count. Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that Combs will remain in custody without bail due to concerns that he is a flight risk and a threat to the public.

The trial included the testimony of 34 witnesses, including Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, who testified that he had pressured her to perform s*xual acts with male escorts. Prosecutors argued these encounters were non-consensual, while the defense claimed they were completely voluntary.

While Combs’s legal team described the verdict as a partial victory, individuals like Perez Hilton view it as a miscarriage of justice, especially in light of the 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel corridor. Hilton wrote in his blog:

"The outcome was a major blow to those hoping to see him face justice for his crimes — particularly against ex-girlfriend Cassie. We mean, we all saw the video of just the one time he brutally beat her, and he’ll face zero consequences."

Expand Tweet

Hilton also took to his blog to react to Agnifilo's statements and noted that this wasn’t a celebration of the exoneration of an innocent man but rather for someone “getting away with it.”

"Note that they aren’t celebrating an innocent man going free. They’re celebrating a guy getting away with it. Big difference. Weird for an attorney to brag about that, but we guess as a defense lawyer it is kind of his job…"

Agnifilo described his client as a reflective man behind bars who insightfully recognizes his faults but knows that there is “no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them.”

“He’s doing okay. [He] realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on. He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up.”

Hilton expressed his scorn, writing,

"Flaws?? That’s certainly one thing to call them…"

Diddy is scheduled to be sentenced in October 2025. He could face up to 20 years in prison if he receives consecutive maximum sentences.

