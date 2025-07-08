Russell Brand questions existence of shocking "backdoor deal" in Diddy & Epstein cases after both were "resolved within a week of each other"

In a recent episode of Stay Free With Russell Brand, host Russell Brand questioned whether a "backdoor deal" had been made in Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jeffrey Epstein's case.

For the unversed, the jury in Diddy's s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial reached a verdict on July 2. According to CNN, the rapper was cleared of two major charges, racketeering conspiracy and s*x trafficking, but was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Similarly, on July 7, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) closed the investigation into Epstein's s*x trafficking case.

They concluded that he died by suicide in jail on August 10, 2019, and clarified that there was no evidence of a "client list." The list allegedly contained names of powerful people whom Epstein supposedly planned to expose, per USA Today.

Sharing a link to his podcast on X on July 8, Brand expressed suspicion about the outcomes of the Diddy and Epstein cases. He pointed out that both were wrapped up in a short timeframe, with "no wrongdoings officially found."

Speculating on the possibility of a "backdoor deal" in both cases, Brand stated:

"Could Diddy have made a backdoor deal to keep quiet? Seems likely. Could a similar deal have been struck to keep the Epstein list under wraps? Also likely."

He further questioned why Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of helping Epstein in child trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in prison, is still behind bars if there "truly is no list."

"Because if there truly is no list, then Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for trafficking minors to... no one at all?" Brand said.

Russell Brand discusses the unseen depths of power in the Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein case

Elsewhere in the podcast, Russell Brand questioned where the system that allegedly backed Jeffrey Epstein's actions might have gone, suggesting it hasn't disappeared.

Highlighting the unseen depths of power, Brand used Diddy as an example, pointing out that even though the rapper was cleared of two major charges, if he had been involved in any "salacious parties that were hedonic and decadent," it doesn't mean the system that allegedly supported such actions has ceased to exist.

"Do you think it stopped with Diddy? Like that's the fact of the matter. That's what institutional systemic corruption means. It runs deep. You can't solve it with one individual," Russell Brand added.

On July 7, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a two-page document stating that they found no "incriminating list" of clients and "no credible evidence" that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.

They also released 11 hours of surveillance footage filmed outside Epstein's cell, concluding that he died by suicide in a cell in New York.

"After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019. This conclusion is consistent with previous findings," the DOJ issued a memo, co-signed by the FBI.

Questioning the credibility of the surveillance footage, Russell Brand claimed that with the rise in technology, the media can now create anything that appears believable to the audience.

"What does this surveillance voyage prove, really? My God, I've seen footage of Elon Musk and Donald Trump making out now. There's no footage that we can rely on as credible anymore. Is there?"

Brand added:

"Can there ever be a reliance on centralized authority and power again? The answer is a clear and simple one in this rhetorical discourse that I'm conducting with myself. No, you can't."

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on charges of s*x trafficking and conspiracy. His death the following month sparked numerous conspiracy theories, with one popular claim suggesting he was murdered in his cell while awaiting trial to protect the identities of those involved with him.

However, with the release of evidence by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the conspiracy theory has been debunked.

