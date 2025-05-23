What was Jeffrey Epstein charged with? Podcaster Dave Smith says he's "not even convinced he's dead"

Podcaster and comedian Dave Smith recently weighed in on the death of disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein. His remarks were made in response to the comment of an X user @vvviictor on a thread, originally posted by Angela McArdle, on May 22, 2025.

"Hey Dave, do you think Epstein killed himself?" the user asked the podcaster.

As per a BBC report, Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019. He was found dead in his cell, with bedsheets around his neck. The suspicious nature of his death gave rise to numerous conspiracy theories, including the most popular one, which was that he was murdered in his cell to protect the secrets of his associates.

Rather than giving a straightforward answer to this question about Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of s*x trafficking and conspiracy (as per AP News), Smith suggested a theory of his own.

"I’m not even convinced he’s dead," Smith wrote.

Dave Smith's comment was in contrast to the official police reports that confirmed that Epstein had officially died in his cell by suicide while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City. The report also claimed there was no foul play involved.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on May 18, 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino asserted that Epstein had indeed taken his own life. Bongino confirmed Patel's statement.

"He killed himself. You – again, you want me to get – I’ve-I've-I've seen the whole file. He killed himself," Bongino said.

What else do we know about the charges Jeffrey Epstein was facing?

From L to R, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and musician Michael Bolton (Image via Getty)

Jeffrey Epstein was facing serious federal charges at the time of his death in 2019. As per an article by the New York Times dated December 2, 2021, Epstein was accused of running a s*x trafficking ring involving dozens of underage girls, reportedly as young as 14 years old, with the assistance of his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

As per the outlet, the s*x offender had faced charges for crimes that occurred between 2002 and 2005 and involved his homes in Manhattan's Upper East Side and Palm Beach, Florida. The indictment detailed how Epstein and his employees allegedly lured girls to these properties with money and gifts.

Although Epstein was arrested in 2019, he never stood trial because of his death on August 10, 2019. However, if he had been convicted, he could have faced up to 45 years in prison.

The report further elaborated that a decade before these charges, Epstein had been investigated in Florida for similar conduct involving underage girls. Yet instead of facing significant consequences, he got a reduced sentence of just 13 months in a county jail for state prostitution-related offenses.

Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, slams the FBI for their statement about his brother's death, saying it was a "cover up"

After FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino asserted that Jeffrey Epstein had died of suicide, his brother Mark Epstein gave a statement to the Daily Mail on May 20, 2024. In his statement, Mark Epstein slammed FBI Director Kash Patel for dismissing the long-running theory that his brother's death could have possibly been a murder.

"(Patel) wasn’t there, he didn’t see the body, he didn’t see the autopsy…He has no idea what the f**k he’s talking about," Mark told Daily Mail.

He further stated that, emotionally, it would be far simpler to accept the official ruling and move forward. He acknowledged that accepting the suicide verdict might bring closure, but he emphasized that numerous unresolved details continued to point in the opposite direction.

In his opinion, these inconsistencies made it impossible to accept the case as closed. Though the death had been officially ruled a suicide, Mark argued it was part of a broader "coverup."

Referring to an explanation of Jeffrey's death by former Attorney General Bill Barr, Mark said:

"Bill Barr came out and said he personally viewed the video and nobody went in or out of the tier [where Epstein was housed]. When I heard that I said this is cover up."

Mark also described the high-security conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where his brother was found dead, and gave his own theory about how his brother could have been killed.

"There are six levels of security in that prison before you get to that tier…But there were 11 or 12 inmates on the tier. They would not have to go in or out of the tier to kill somebody in their cell. Supposedly cell doors were left locked. There’s your answer. Somebody could’ve got into Jeff’s cell and killed him," he said.

Despite Mark Epstein's claims, Jeffrey Epstein's death remains officially classified as a suicide. The FBI has not yet issued any formal response to Mark's claims.

