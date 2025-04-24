"How is it going to make a difference in your world if Tom Hanks is on that list?" – Joey Diaz questions scrutiny over the Epstein List

Cuban-American stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Joey Diaz recently shared his thoughts about the Epstein List. He appeared on the April 23, 2025, episode of the podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, and stated:

"It's like these idiots with the Epstein List. How is it going to make a difference in your world if Tom Hanks is on that list? Do you not have to go to work tomorrow? Do you not have to do all the same sh*t? It doesn't, that sh*t doesn't matter to me."

Joey Diaz continued:

"I don't give a f**k who's on the Epstein List. I don't give a f**k who went to Diddy's house. It got nothing to do with me. But in today's world, because of the internet, it makes us think it's got something to do with us. Had nothing to do with me, man."

The Spider-Man 2 star called people who want to see what's on the Epstein List "nimble-headed dummies," adding they should instead worry about paying their "credit card bills."

More about Joey Diaz’s latest remarks about the Epstein List

On Wednesday's episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, his guest Joey Diaz questioned why the public was so obsessed with the Epstein List and how it would affect or change their lives if the much-anticipated list were finally released.

The 62-year-old Havana native mentioned people should instead focus on why so many millionaires in the USA are selling off properties and why the taxes are so high, among other things.

“Do you really care? At the end of the day, do you really care about that 16-year-old girl? No, you don’t. So, shut the f**k up!” Diaz mentioned, seemingly alluding to one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

Elsewhere, Joey shared he was tired of conversations surrounding political differences, COVID-19, flu shots, and the alleged Kennedy report. He concluded that the internet "f**ked" us with too much information, as "r*tards” were walking around "believing" everything they read or heard.

The Justice Department released the Jeffrey Epstein Files earlier this year

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier and convicted s*x offender who died by apparent suicide in his jail cell in 2019. In February 2025, the Justice Department released the Jeffrey Epstein Files, a list containing contacts of high-profile individuals from politics and entertainment.

The 100-page-long document had names of musician Mick Jagger, pop legend Michael Jackson, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor Alec Baldwin, rockstar and actress Courtney Love, Robert F Kennedy Jr's mother, Ethel Kennedy, and Bob Weinstein, the brother of film producer and another convicted s*x offender, Harvey Weinstein.

Other celebrities included in the list were model Liz Hurley, billionaire businessman David Koch, late Senator Ted Kennedy, actor Ralph Fiennes, human rights activist Kerry Kennedy, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, politician and diplomat John Kerry, actor Dustin Hoffman, businessman Jon Huntsman, President Donald Trump's late former wife Ivana Trump, and their daughter Ivanka Trump.

Notably, the Justice Department clarified that it was the late financier's address/ contact book and did not represent a client list. Most of these names have previously come up in other lawsuits or document leaks, such as Epstein's infamous "little black book." It had 249 names of his associates from the 1990s.

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged flight logs and a redacted copy of an address book reportedly compiled by him and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell have also been available publicly over the years.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department also released a redacted list of masseuses and an alleged evidence list showing entries for more than 150 items, including explicit media, s*x toys, massage tables, and more. However, whether they were related to the Epstein case remains undisclosed.

