"Elon has your back": Internet reacts to Russell Brand claiming Katy Perry bought him a space ticket before taking off in Jeff Bezos' "phallic rocket"

Katy Perry's ex-husband, Russell Brand, spoke about the singer's flight to space on the latest episode of the Stay Free With Russell Brand podcast. The episode saw Brand claim that Perry had bought him a ticket to space.

He shared a clip of the episode on X on July 7, 2025, where he spoke about Jeff Bezos sending Katy Perry to space with a few other women.

"Jeff Bezos loves launching phallic rockets into space—sometimes with his now-wife, along with my ex-spouse. Funny thing is, back in the day, Katy Perry once bought me a ticket to space. Imagine the subtext there," Brand said.

The Fireworks singer went to space on April 14, 2025, as part of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-31 mission, which featured an all-female crew. Discussing Perry’s mission, Brand remarked that he was sure Jeff Bezos was “forever penetrating the heavens with c*ck rockets” at his will.

Brand revealed that before Katy Perry’s journey to space, he was originally the one meant to go, noting that she had bought him a ticket that was "pretty expensive."

"She brought me a ticket to space… it was pretty expensive actually, but I never actually went to space," Russel Brand remarked.

The X post quickly gained traction online, prompting a wave of reactions from users, with one person even mentioning Elon Musk in their comment. This seemingly stemmed from Musk addressing Russell Brand's YouTube demonetization during a 2023 interview with Ben Shapiro.

At the time, Musk had defended the actor, who was facing accusations of r*pe, indecent assault, oral r*pe, and s*xual assault. The Tesla CEO went on to describe the accusations and the situation as a “witch burning phase.”

Referring to Musk's previous support of Brand, the user wrote:

"No worries, Rus. Elon has your back. He'll send you to Mars one way for free,"

Some users criticized Brand for posting the video, accusing him of deflecting attention from the s*xual misconduct allegations he was currently facing.

"Poor russell, hes facing s*x charges and still grifts," a netizen commented.

"Shut the f*ck up, accused r*pist. Talk again if you get cleared (spoiler — he won’t)," another X user added.

"You really should exit stage left," another user remarked

Some online users commented on his past relationship with pop star Katy Perry, suggesting Brand had dodged a bullet by getting out of their marriage.

"You did good. Believe me you’re a lot better off without Katie in your life," a netizen wrote

"Dude you dodged a MAJOR," another X user observed

"Glad you got out of that marriage. She’s a KOOK," an X user commented

Katy Perry and Russell Brand's relationship timeline at a glance

Katy Perry and Russell Brand (Image via Getty Images)

As per the US Weekly report dated April 7, 2025, Katy Perry first met Russell Brand while filming a cameo for the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek. Brand played the role of an eccentric rockstar, Aldous Snow, in the film. Although Perry’s scene didn’t make the final cut, the experience sparked a real-life connection between the two.

In 2009, the Bon apétit singer made the first move while Brand was hosting the MTV Music Video Awards, and the two had been romantically linked by November 2009. Soon after that, Katy Perry confirmed their relationship at the MTV European Music Awards.

In January 2010, Us Weekly confirmed their engagement, which reportedly took place in Jaipur, India. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony later that year. Two months after their wedding, Brand appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, openly praising his new wife and their relationship.

"I am really happily married," he said at the time (as per US Weekly)

However, by December 2011, Brand announced that the couple had decided to part ways, ending their marriage after just over a year. In a July 2012 interview with Howard Stern, Brand also offered some insight into the breakup.

"She’s young, successful, and dedicated...[The reality is] you can’t fully understand it until you do it. I was really into the idea of marriage and having children," Russell Brand said.

The Teenage Dream singer, meanwhile, opened up about the split in a June 2013 Vogue interview. She shared that she hadn’t heard from Brand since he ended their marriage via text on New Year’s Eve in 2011.

"He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him… (but) let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me (on) December 31, 2011," she said

She also reflected on how Brand may have struggled with her career dominance. Perry suggested that while he initially admired her independence and ambition, he grew uncomfortable with the dynamic. She felt he couldn’t “handle the equalness,” especially during her tours when she was “the boss.”

More recently, Brand revisited the topic of his marriage to Katy Perry during an April 3, 2025, episode of his Stay Free with Russell Brand podcast. His video came in just a day before news emerged that he had been formally charged with rape and s*xual assault by British police after an 18-month investigation.

Reflecting on their time together, Brand emphasized that the breakdown of their relationship stemmed from ordinary reasons. He added that their marriage didn't work due to "normal human reasons," noting that he had "nothing but respect for her."

"What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she’s like, not entirely normal, because she’s an extraordinary, massive star­ — but she’s not weird or off key…" he explained in the video.

At present, Russell Brand is busy with his Rumble podcast Stay Free with Russell Brand, where he talks about his revolutionary politics and spiritual meditations.

Katy Perry is currently in the midst of her Lifetimes Tour, her fifth concert tour in support of her seventh studio album, 143.

