"Show them this when they say I can't dance!" — Katy Perry flings her arms and legs on stage during the Lifetimes Tour in Houston

Katy Perry is in the middle of her ongoing The Lifetimes Tour, with her last show in Houston on May 7, 2025. For the unversed, this show marked the beginning of the American leg of the tour. Videos from the show have since gone viral, in which Katy could be seen flinging her arms and legs in the middle of her performance.

Katy performed several songs at the Houston show, including Chained to the Rhythm, Artificial, Dark Horse, Nirvana, The One That Got Away, and Roar.

While flinging her arms and legs, the singer was also heard saying:

"Show them this when they say I can’t dance!"

The clips went so viral that they began circulating across social media platforms like X. The netizens also took to the platform to share their take on the viral video, which had already gained millions of views since it was uploaded. During the act, Katy Perry was performing Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).

After flinging her arms and legs, the singer was seen pulling up her skirt and flashing her backside to the audience. Netizens shared mixed reactions, with some calling her "desperate" and a "terrible performer." Meanwhile, others defended her, claiming that Katy had always been this way.

According to People, Katy decided to bring up concertgoers on stage to make the shows even more interactive in nature. Katy is yet to cover some major cities across the United States, including Denver, Chicago, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, and Austin.

Katy Perry joked about her recent space trip during her show in New Mexico

Katy Perry kickstarted The Lifetimes Tour on April 23, 2025, with its first show in New Mexico. According to reports by People, she made jokes about her latest space trip in a Blue Origin rocket. The singer posed with two fans, who were decked up in NASA-branded suits, for a selfie.

The singer further said:

"I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline."

As aforementioned, Katy Perry received criticism due to her choreography, as per reports by People, published on May 8, 2025. While she seemingly joked about the space trip during her concert in New Mexico, she had responded to the trolls last week through social media. The outlet reported a comment made by Katy defending herself. She wrote:

"When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."

As far as her ongoing tour is concerned, Katy's next show is scheduled to take place in Oklahoma City on Friday, May 9, 2025. After finishing this particular American leg, Katy is set to move her tour to Australia, covering cities like Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, and Adelaide. The concert is set to conclude in December with its final show in Abu Dhabi.

