"Living the single life": Perez Hilton reacts to rumors of Orlando Bloom "unapologetically" flirting before Katy Perry split

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton reacted to the rumors of Orlando Bloom flirting before his split with Katy Perry. On July 7, 2025, Hilton shared a post on X with the caption,

"#KatyPerry’s babydaddy has been living the single life for quite some time! Orlando Bloom."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially announced their split on July 3, 2025. However, in the website article linked to his post, Hilton referenced a report by Page Six dated July 3, 2025. In this report, an insider claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor allegedly got "flirty" during his trip to Miami, Florida, before the announcement of his split.

"Well, during that trip...he allegedly got really flirty with women who were NOT his baby momma! And that trip happened back on April 9!" Hilton wrote.

Citing further details from the report, Hilton noted that the insider claimed Bloom "was definitely with girls in Miami" and allegedly "not shy at ALL" with the "ladies during his jaunt to the Florida metropolis." The podcaster also pointed out that, as per the insider, Bloom’s flirting was “unapologetic".

"He’s been not subtly out and about," Hilton added, citing the source.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Orlando Bloom allegedly flirting before his split with Katy Perry?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: Image via Getty Images

In the above-mentioned article, Perez Hilton shared more insight on rumours of Orlando Bloom allegedly flirting with other women before his split with Katy Perry.

Citing again from the July 3, 2025, Page Six report, Hilton added that Bloom did not take a Miami trip only in April, which was to celebrate the launch of a new MSC cruise ship. The actor was also in Miami from May 2, 2025, to May 4, 2025, for the "Miami Grand Prix". The second event also included "other A-listers" like Timothée Chalamet and Tom Brady.

The podcaster then pointed out that while the insider in the Page Six report had alleged that Bloom was getting "flirty" with women during a Miami trip, the source hadn't specified during which trip the rumored behavior took place.

He then went on to question the actual timeline between the breakup and its public disclosure.

"Orlando’s surprising split from the 40-year-old pop star only bubbled up in the news a few weeks ago. But… Bloom and the Firework singer had apparently been done for months by the time it came out in the media," Hilton added.

He further remarked that if the rumours about Perry and Bloom's split from months before were considered true, it would mean Bloom was already single during his springtime Miami appearances.

"So, the Miami moves were most likely after their split, whether they were in April OR May," Hilton remarked.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm news of their split via joint statement

From L to R: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry: Image via Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially ended their relationship, confirming the news via a joint statement to Page Six on July 3, 2025.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," the reps of the former couple said in a joint statement to Page Six.

The reps also emphasized that the former couple would "continue to be seen together as a family". Their "shared priority" was "raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Bloom and Perry first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. On August 26, 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove.

Previously, long before their reps confirmed the split, a source close to the couple told Us Weekly on June 25, 2025, that Perry and Bloom had quietly parted ways in May. The source shared that the separation was "amicable".

The source explained that their breakup had been "a long time coming" and revealed that things had been tense for several months. Much of the strain stemmed from the pair’s conflicting schedules, especially after Perry began her Lifetimes tour earlier this year.

Katy Perry is currently in the midst of her Lifetimes Tour. This is her fifth concert tour in support of her seventh studio album, 143.

Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom was recently spotted attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding festivities in Venice. His most recent television appearance was in the documentary Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, which premiered on April 18, 2024.

