"Another breakup in middle of tour" — Fans express concern over reports of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom breaking up

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly broken up. TMZ reported the news on June 24, 2025, stating that Bloom would allegedly attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's upcoming wedding by himself.

According to People Magazine's September 4, 2024 report, Katy Perry won’t attend the wedding because she’s busy with her The Lifetimes Tour. She and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016, had an on-and-off relationship, and got engaged on February 14, 2019. Their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born on August 27, 2020.

The breakup speculation was shared on X by the user @PopCrave, and the tweet has since gone viral, garnering more than 57,000 likes.

One user (@kaxishk) pointed out how the singer's ex-husband, Russell Brand, broke up with her on text in 2011, while she was on her California Dreams Tour. The moment was captured on her 2012 documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me.

"Katy Perry facing another breakup in the middle of tour im genuinely concerned for her," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Netizens were seemingly sad to hear about the alleged breakup of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

"Why does everyone break up with her on TOUR ?! I can barely make it through a shift if I'm arguing with my man," one netizen wrote.

"Ouch that blows. At least Katy can focus on her tour and they seem like the types to heal and be friends," another netizen commented.

"NGL this makes me sad for her. It looked picture perfect from the outside, but she seems to have horrible taste in men," another X user wrote.

Some netizens jokingly said that the singer's next album would be good. One user (@LisaCarvin1) stated that they were "saddened" to hear the alleged breakup news, as Katy Perry's song I'm His, He's Mine from her 2024 album, 143, was about Orlando Bloom.

"I'm actually saddened to hear this. It seemed like they were pretty solid. "I'm His/He's Mine" being one of her most recent songs..." one X user wrote.

"Her next album is gonna slay hard just know we got prism after her divorce from russel brand," another X user added.

"Queue the break up album," another user wrote.

Previously, an insider claimed Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry allegedly fought over the singer's Blue Origin space flight

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - (Image via Getty)

On June 20, 2025, a source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that they were reportedly fighting over Katy Perry's Blue Origin space flight.

For the unversed, Jeff Bezos' space technology company, Blue Origin, sent Perry, along with Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, to space on April 14, 2025. Netizens and celebrities heavily criticized the 11-minute-long space mission.

The insider told the media outlet that Bloom was seemingly displeased with the space mission and reportedly called it "ridiculous," "cringeworthy," and "embarrassing."

"He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings," the source stated.

The source also claimed that Orlando Bloom's attendance at Jeff Bezos' upcoming wedding allegedly caused a fight between the couple, as the Bezos' company had sent the singer into space.

"He complains about her going to space, and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it possible for her to do this in the first place. That's difficult for her to accept. They're already spiraling, and now the wedding is another thing that they have to fight about," they said.

Neither Bloom nor the singer has addressed the breakup rumors at the time of writing.

