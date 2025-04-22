"Camila is so funny" — Internet responds to Camila Cabello referencing Katy Perry's space setlist reveal while promoting tour dates

Camila Cabello referenced Katy Perry's recent space-themed setlist announcement in a TikTok posted on April 21, 2025, while revealing her own tour dates. The singer's clip, which has since gone viral, prompted a wave of fan reactions comparing the two artists' promotional approaches.

Camila Cabello shared a TikTok in which she held up a piece of paper listing her 2025 Yours, C tour dates, stating in the video:

"Didn't have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates, so I made this TikTok instead."

The video directly referenced Katy Perry's earlier announcement this month, which involved revealing her upcoming setlist aboard a Blue Origin spaceflight. Perry's team later confirmed that the space-based promotion was intended to highlight innovation in music promotion.

Katy Perry's setlist announcement took place during a Blue Origin spaceflight on April 14, 2025. The mission, which featured television journalist Gayle King as part of an all-female crew, gained significant media attention.

Fans quickly reacted across platforms like X and TikTok, referencing both artists in their replies. One fan on X wrote:

"Camila is so funny."

"She's genuinely so funny lmao," another fan said.

"She probably does have the budget, she's just a wise spender," one more tweeted.

While some fans appreciated Camila's funny TikTok video, many users criticized Katy Perry's unusual announcement.

"Her going into space was nothing but weird," a user shared.

"Oof, Camila's got jokes. Katy's cosmic promo was out of this world," another noted.

Additionally, a fan explained that Camila's TikTok is not a shade but a fun video.

"Idk why people think this is shade, they are actually friends & support each other lol. steam c, xoxo & witness/smile <3," another user noted.

Katy Perry's Blue Origin launch and Camila Cabello's latest tour

Katy Perry revealed the setlist for her upcoming tour during a Blue Origin spaceflight on April 14, 2025. The launch, which took place in Texas, featured an all-female crew that included Gayle King.

During the flight, Perry's tour details were read out as part of the promotional strategy. As reported by USA Today on April 15, 2025, Perry said in a statement that the campaign was designed to celebrate:

"Women breaking barriers across entertainment and science."

The setlist was also published on her official website after the spaceflight concluded. The Blue Origin promotional effort was widely covered in U.S. and international media outlets, with many outlets noting it as a first-of-its-kind music promotion event. The campaign also included a follow-up clip from Perry thanking her fans and crew members.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello's 2025 tour, titled Yours, C, was officially announced on February 18, 2025, via her social media accounts. The tour is in support of her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, released on June 28, 2024. The European and international leg of the tour will begin in Marbella, Spain, and span several continents.

Confirmed tour dates include:

Europe: Marbella (June 21), Barcelona (June 22), Madrid (June 24), Paris (June 27), Amsterdam (June 30), Hamburg (July 3), London (July 5), Dublin (July 7)

Asia: Singapore (August 12), Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 14)

Australia: Melbourne (August 27), Sydney (August 30)

South America: São Paulo, Brazil (September 14)

Additional dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available via Live Nation, with pre-sales depending on the location and local promoter schedules. Camila Cabello last toured in 2022 for the Familia album cycle, with limited stops in North America and Europe.

The Yours, C tour marks her first full-scale international run in over three years. Notably, Camila Cabello previously spoke positively about Perry during a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, citing her as a pop influence. In turn, Katy Perry has shown support for Cabello's releases in the past, including a public Instagram comment on Cabello's 2022 single, Don't Go Yet.

At present, both artists are preparing for major tours, with Camila Cabello's schedule beginning in June and Perry expected to release further tour details later in the year.

