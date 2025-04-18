What did Katy Perry say about the Blue Origin trip? Terrence K. Williams hails Elon Musk the "real hero" for bringing back the astronauts

The latest Blue Origin trip with the all-women crew, including Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Amanda Nguyen, had been getting immense bashing. Netizens have been flooding the internet with mocking statements about the launch. While some called the space trip a hoax, others claimed that taking a bunch of celebrities to space is just a waste of resources.

Ad

Meanwhile, comedian Terrence K. Williams cited a portion of Katy's speech after landing and reacted to the same. In the part of speech that Williams uploaded, Katy said:

"I hope they can see the unity that we modeled and replicate that and understand that we weren't just taking up space, we were making space for the future. And for me, like Gayle said, this wasn't a ride, it wasn't a destination, it was a journey and it was a supernatural one."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Williams soon reacted to Katy's speech and seemingly mocked her, stating that she had been on a space trip for only 11 minutes. He even compared the trip to going to a "neighborhood corner store."

He further claimed that the singer was behaving as if she were on a 10-year-long space mission. He additionally mentioned Elon Musk and said:

"We had two astronauts that Elon saved that just got back and y'all acting like y'all acting like y'all are real astronauts. Those two astronauts that were stuck in space. Didn't even act like this."

Ad

In the caption of the tweet too, Williams ended up crediting the Tesla CEO, claiming that while he saved two astronauts stuck in space, this brief space trip had been getting more media coverage.

Meanwhile, after landing, Perry said that she felt "super connected to life" and "so connected to love".

Wendy's took digs at Katy Perry for the 11-minute space trip with Blue Origin

While many netizens had been bashing Katy Perry for the space trip, Wendy's appeared to have taken it a little too far. In one tweet, they wrote:

Ad

"When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wendy's did not just stop at one tweet, they posted a series of tweets calling out the space trip. One of their tweets included a photo of Perry kissing the ground after landing.

The restaurant chain first reposted the photo originally shared by Pop Base on X, and then wrote:

"I kissed the ground and i liked it."

This seemingly was about Katy Perry's debut single I Kissed a Girl, released back in April 2008. Under a Pop Crave's post celebrating the trip and the safe landing of the rocket, the chain further tweeted:

Ad

"Can we send her back?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The comments were, however, not taken lightly by a lot of netizens. According to Fox Business, many accused the brand of using its big platform to demean a woman.

The outlet even reported a reaction from Lauren Sánchez, who criticized the trolling done by Wendy's. The fast food chain had later told People that they had immense respect for Katy Perry and her talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More