Did Katy Perry scold a fan at her concert for DM'ing Orlando Bloom? Singer's outburst explained

A video of Katy Perry seemingly calling out one of her fans mid-show for DM'ing her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, during her Nevada stop of The Lifetimes Tour recently went viral on social media. For the unversed, the singer began her ongoing tour in Mexico City on April 23 to support her latest album, 143. Perry has been touring Mexico and the US, performing at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on May 17.

According to LADbible, Katy Perry interacted with her fan during the performance of her 2024 song I'm His, He's Mine. At mid-performance, the singer spotted a KatyCat named Kyle in the audience and walked up to him. In the videos capturing the moment, Katy Perry tells the fan to get his own life and stay away from "[her] man."

“I know why you’re here. Listen, if you keep DMing my man …You’ve been doing it for months, ever since the residency. You didn't come to see me play. If you keep on DM-ing my man, I’m gonna have you removed. Seriously, get your own life. He don't want you, Kyle. I'm his wife. I'm his, he's mine... stay the f**k away,” Katy Perry said.

As the clip went viral on X, netizens wondered if the pop star was genuinely angry at the fan for contacting Orlando Bloom. However, according to The New York Post, the interaction was reportedly scripted, acting as a segue for I'm His, He's Mine.

The video, posted by the X account @OliLondonTV, also has a community note explaining that the interaction was meant to be a "comedic exchange" between Perry and her fan. Kyle, the KatyCat that Perry spoke to during the show, confirmed that the singer was not serious in a statement to LADbible, saying:

"This all started because I asked Katy to sing my favourite deep-cut and may have had to call in Orlando for some assistance. Now I have the concert memory of a lifetime. But let’s just hope she forgives me for DM-ing her man and allows me back at her next show."

He also uploaded the DM he had sent to Bloom on X, showing that he had messaged the actor to tell Katy Perry to perform the song Ghost from her 2013 album Prism.

Exploring Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship timeline

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship blossomed during the 2016 Golden Globes afterparty. Perry revealed that they met over In-N-Out burgers during an American Idol episode.

Perry and Bloom announced their relationship via Instagram in May 2016; however, they reportedly broke up in February 2017. Following the split, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed that they were still good friends in an interview with Elle UK at the time, saying:

"We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

In 2018, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom rekindled their relationship and were engaged in February 2019. According to People Magazine, they were expected to tie the knot in Japan, but postponed the wedding due to the pandemic.

They welcomed their daughter, Daisy, in August 2020. As of this article, Perry and Bloom have not revealed their nuptial plans.

Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour will continue on May 21, with the next show scheduled at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

