"She can focus on her astronaut career now" – Netizens react to reports of Katy Perry not being welcome in Las Vegas over her residency

Pop singer and songwriter Katy Perry is currently trending after reports surfaced that she is no longer welcome in Las Vegas, following the alleged failure of her three-year-long residency at the luxury hotel and casino, Resorts World.

Ad

“The residency was a disaster for Resorts World, a complete failure. There was a bidding war between Resorts World and Caesars… and Caesars technically lost out — but in the end, Caesars won,” a source told Paula Froelich of NewsNation.

“Katy was getting paid between $750,000 and $900,000 a show because of the bidding war, and the entire run she underperformed and Resorts World lost money,” the source added.

Ad

Trending

Perry’s Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2021 to 2023, was called “Katy Perry: PLAY.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media users are now reacting to the reports with many trolling Katy Perry for her recent space travel and claiming it was directly related to her alleged musical downfall.

For instance, Reddit user @MasterOfManyWorlds commented on @Top_Report_4895’s post on the @r/Music community page.

“She can focus on her astronaut career now,” the Redditor quipped.

A netizen mocking Katy Perry. (Image via Reddit)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on other social networking sites such as X.

Ad

“Wait, but she’s here preparing for the next moon landing?” a netizen wrote.

“Now she can pursue her astronaut career,” another netizen wrote.

“I mean she’s an astronaut now, so…” a person wrote.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Have never understood her appeal,” another person wrote.

“How do they deny such a multi-talented astronaut?” a user wrote.

Ad

“I really don’t understand what happened to her. Her music used to be decent and enjoyable. She fell off so hard,” another user wrote.

Perry, 40, hasn’t addressed the reports yet. However, she hasn’t been invited back for her Las Vegas residency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency stint

Katy Perry performed at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023. Speaking about her residency in Sin City, the pop star told Las Vegas Weekly in a February 2023 interview how she wished to return every year.

“I can see myself being in Vegas for periods of time for the rest of my life, especially since I live so close in California. I’ll still go on tours and be putting out records, but it’s a great touchstone to come back to,” Perry noted.

Ad

She also spoke about her various connections to Vegas, such as her father growing up there, and her parents meeting in the city and getting married. Katy also recalled her grandmother working in the Strip as a seamstress and her aunt a showgirl at the Stardust.

“It’s definitely a way to have an incredible show and cater to an audience that wants maybe a more packaged experience like staying at a nice hotel, having a nice dinner, going to a nice show, and maybe going out after,” Perry added.

Ad

The 143 songstress mentioned that her Las Vegas residency was different than going on tour and performing at arenas or stadiums. Coming to Sin City reminded her of “the essentials, the hits, the concentrated version of the artist.”

The Waking Up in Vegas artist reminisced about the “cool and classy” vibe of the old Vegas and the “experiential and almost family-based” new Vegas, adding that her residency was an “homage” to a blend of a “real pleasing nostalgia aesthetic” of the city and her family.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On June 8, 2022, she received the key to the Las Vegas Strip.

Katy Perry, who’s currently on her fifth concert tour called The Lifetimes Tour, embarked on an 11-minute trip to space on April 14, 2025, in a Blue Origin space capsule.

She was part of an all-female crew comprising CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, space researcher and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, movie producer Kerianne Flynn, and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, who is a journalist and entrepreneur.

Ad

In the wake of her space travel, Katy Perry has suffered a series of blowbacks, including poor ticket sales of The Lifetimes Tour, a delayed start in Minnesota, and other postponed/ canceled dates.

She has also been at the center of public ridicule on the internet and talked about feeling like the "most hated person" online during her May 12 Chicago concert.

Before that, during a post-spaceflight interview, she shared that her space travel was for the "benefit of the Earth" and paving the way for the future generation of women.

While Katy Perry might not be returning for her Las Vegas residency, she performed at the T-Mobile Arena in the city on May 17, 2025, as part of her ongoing The Lifetimes Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More