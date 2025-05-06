"What was the PROMPT?" — Internet reacts as Katy Perry confirms her absence from Met Gala 2025 amid her AI-generated images going viral

Netizens have reacted to fake AI-generated images of Katy Perry at this year's Met Gala being circulated online. On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Fireworks songstress took to Instagram to react to the same and confirm her absence from the fashion carnival.

Perry posted some of the deepfake images on her Instagram, which showed her wearing a futuristic dress with a glossy black gown and a pinstriped suit, in coherence with this year's Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme. She completed her look with glossy black gloves and smoky eyes.

The Instagram post also contained a screenshot of Katy Perry's chat with her mother. The latter had sent Perry a photo of her AI-generated Met Gala look, implying that she understood it was fake.

"Couldn't make it to the MET, I'm on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL). P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she's safe from the bots but I'm praying for the rest of y'all," she captioned her post.

The news of Katy Perry's deepfake images at the Met Gala was heavily covered by pop culture handles like @PopCrave. Fans of the singer were quick to pen their reactions in the comment section. Among them, @TheImmortal007 wrote:

"What was the PROMPT?"

Some netizens said that her humorous take on the AI-generated images was on point.

"I don’t understand her reaction. She could have just said she didn’t go and that was AI," commented another.

"Katy's always got a witty take on things! Her style is definitely on point, and it's amusing she’s keeping her mom safe from the bots!" another fan chimed in.

"Katy Perry's humor about AI photos is on point—who knew a Met Gala could have a side of tech chaos?" inferred another user on X.

A netizen claimed that they completely fell for the AI-generated deepfake image.

"I totally fell for it and thought she was the best dressed! I need some help here," wrote the user.

"Love that you prioritize family! Can't wait to see your real Met Gala looks in the future!" opined another.

"AI's just out here gatecrashing celeb events like it's got a invite, damn. Who's next on the fake list? Let's spill on the next viral flop," a user wrote.

Similar to this year, Katy Perry couldn't attend the Met Gala in 2024. This resulted in deepfake images going viral. Taking to Instagram, the songstress shared a screenshot of a chat with her mom, which proved that the latter was fooled by an AI-generated image of Perry wearing a long gown at the Met Gala.

Where is Katy Perry now? Exploring the schedule of The Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry is currently on her The Lifetimes Tour 2025 (Image via Getty)

Katy Perry spoke about her current whereabouts in her Instagram post about her AI-generated Met Gala 2025 images. As per the caption, the Fireworks songstress is currently in the middle of The Lifetimes Tour. It started on April 23, 2025, and is slated to consist of 84 shows before concluding on December 7, 2025, in Mexico.

The United States wing of The Lifetimes Tour starts tomorrow (May 7) at Toyota Center in Houston. Here is the full concert schedule of the U.S. leg of Katy Perry's current tour.

May 7: Toyota Center: Houston, TX

May 9: Paycom Center: Oklahoma City, OK

May 10: T-Mobile Center: Kansas City, MO

May 12: United Center: Chicago, IL

May 13: Target Center: Minneapolis, MN

May 15: Ball Arena: Denver, CO

May 17: T-Mobile Arena: Las Vegas, NV

May 20: Moody Center: Austin, TX

May 21: American Airlines Center: Dallas, TX

July 12: Footprint Center: Phoenix, AZ

July 13: Honda Center: Anaheim, CA

July 15: Kia Forum: Inglewood, CA

July 18: Chase Center: San Francisco, CA

July 21: Climate Pledge Arena: Seattle, WA

August 3: Little Caesars Arena: Detroit, MI

August 6: Scotiabank Arena: Toronto, ON

August 8: TD Garden: Boston, MA

August 9: Wells Fargo Center: Philadelphia, PA

August 11: Madison Square Garden: New York, NY

August 14: Prudential Center: Newark, NJ

August 15: CFG Bank Arena: Baltimore, MD

August 17: Lenovo Center: Raleigh, NC

August 19: Bridgestone Arena: Nashville, TN

August 20: State Farm Arena: Atlanta, GA

August 22: Amalie Arena: Tampa, FL

August 23: Kaseya Center: Miami, FL

The Lifetimes Tour is Katy Perry's first tour in seven years (after Witness: The Tour in 2017-18). It also follows her seventh studio album, 143, which was released on September 20, 2024.

