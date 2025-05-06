"Bow down to the #BOSS" — Fans react as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups stuns 2025 Met Gala in tailored Korean traditional style suit

S.Coups of SEVENTEEN stunned the Met Gala carpet in his debut outfit by German luxury house Boss, gaining attention from online fans. On May 5, 2025, the Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, graced by celebrities from all across the globe, including Choi Seungcheol, aka the leader of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN.

S.Coups aced 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' the theme of this year's event, showcasing Black dandyism by bringing in the Korean traditional touch through this monochrome gray tailored suit by Boss. The blazer was heavily influenced by the upper part of the Korean Hanbok (한복), known as Jeogori (저고리), in a light tonal gray, following the dress code Tailored for You.

Moreover, he wore a mandarin-collared shirt on the inside with baggy pleated pants on the bottom. S.Coups completed his overall look with a darker gray floor-touching coat, mirroring the robe often worn by men in the olden days.

Additionally, he complemented the look with two distinct Possession Rings and a White Gold Diamond watch from Piaget. As soon as the SEVENTEEN leader and Boss ambassador graced the carpet, fans all over social media tuned in to share their thoughts. One fan wrote on X:

"Bow down to the #BOSS"

Fans were amazed by the details of the outfit donned by the SEVENTEEN rapper and his presentation of the brand.

"Kpop male idol who understood the assignment for the first time and of course it's gonna be them," a user claimed.

"Actually this is a great take on a theme that celebrates an important part of black culture without being disrespectful or taking the spotlight. The suit is fire. Good job," a netizen reacted.

"for all the flashy costumes and outfits kpop incorporate in their mvs and performances, THIS IS THE FIRST TIME that a kpop idol actually slayed in the met gala. Thank you scoups," a fan claimed.

Fans credited the fashion house for assisting S.Coups in paying homage to his traditions while staying true to the theme.

"So much thought has gone into this outfit incorporating Korean elements into the suit," a fan mentioned.

"BOSS definitely did well in dressing SCOUPS i mean i can tell this suit is inspired by traditional hanbok. Our BOSS SCOUPS looks like a modern day hwangjanim," a netizen said.

"I am so glad BOSS didnt just throw him suit and fit that didnt make sense. They really incorporated his aura, his culture and everything. Claps for you BOSS ," a user stated.

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups opens up about his first Met Gala experience, wearing BOSS, and more

In an interview with W Korea, S.Coups of SEVENTEEN shared his experience wearing Boss for his Met Gala debut on May 5, 2025. The Me singer spoke about the outfit inspired by the Hanbok and its details, saying:

“It was a jeogori-inspired outfit, and the inside and outside of the coat had different colors and details, so I think it had a charm that made you focus on it because you could see that part every time you walked.”

Moreover, S.Coups also shared his role as the leader of SEVENTEEN, revealing that introducing himself is the easiest part of it. He said:

“Even now, when I introduce myself, I think many people understand easily when I say, 'The overall leader of SEVENTEEN and CARAT,' so I still feel comfortable in that regard.”

Furthermore, S.Coups shared the common factors of being Boss's new global ambassador and the group's frontman.

“In particular, after I became the global ambassador for BOSS, I was told that I was 'SEVENTEEN's boss meeting boss,' which was fun and appreciated. It seems like the position of leader fits well with that of BOSS! I will continue to work hard to show a responsible appearance befitting this position!” he said.

Meanwhile, S.Coups urged fans to look forward to the group's upcoming album HAPPY BURSTDAY. This would be the boy group's fifth full-length album, set to be out on May 26, 2025, coinciding with their 10th debut anniversary.

