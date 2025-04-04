"SEVENTEEN’s life is a sitcom"- Hilarious reactions erupt as chaos unravels in Hoshi's sudden Weverse live feat. Seungkwan, S.Coups, and more

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi surprised fans with his unexpected Weverse live session on April 3, 2025, creating some hilarious and fun moments. The 14-minute live streaming began with Hoshi introducing snacks suggested by Joshua, including ramen.

While Hoshi and Joshua were enjoying their meals, Seungkwan came into the room, unaware they were holding a live stream. Seungkwan thought they were fooling around and asked them not to film him. He was shocked when he actually saw the device Hoshi was using.

In disbelief, Seungkwan asked whether Hoshi had informed the staff about the live, and Hoshi responded with a no. Seungkwan was amusingly concerned that this may trouble the staff members. Meanwhile, S.Coups also visited them and seemingly asked Hoshi not to mention the brand of the ramen they were having. However, Hoshi still mentioned it out loud.

Clips and videos from the short-lived streaming went viral on social media, as fans could not stop laughing and sharing hilarious reactions to the chaos surrounding the members.

"SEVENTEEN’s life is a sitcom," a fan said.

Seungkwan that kid on an overnight school trip “guys the teachers said we have to go sleep now”," a fan added.

"Seungkwan stressing out over Hoshi while Hoshi calmly stuffs his face with pizza...My favourite kind of Seventeen is back," a netizen wrote.

Besides S.Coups and Seungkwan, another member, Woozi, was seen stopping by Hoshi's room. Seungkwan was heard asking Woozi to manage Hoshi, but he escaped swiftly.

"Leader specifically came in to tell him not to say nongshim and he proceeded to say it twice in a row," a user commented.

"The leader line consists of stressed seungcheol, unbothered hoshi and even less bothered woozi," another user commented.

"Not SCOUPS running away and not woozi being like he’s not my problem HAJSNSJSKJSJSSJ they’re so funny let me in pls," a fan stated.

Fans made amusing comments about SEVENTEEN's staff presumably scrambling while watching Hoshi's uninformed Weverse live streaming.

"Turning the wv just for the vibes LOL there's not a single care coming from hoshi and joshua and i love that for them the members really do balance each other out like a match made in heaven," a netizen mentioned.

"SEVENTEEN's media training is basically just scoups and a prayer," a user wrote.

"I’m loving the mental image of staff members mumbling shit shit shit and texting cheol frantically to get his wayward child under control and him sighing rushing to the crime scene saying not this again ffs," a fan stated.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan reacts hilariously to Hoshi mentioning the ramen brand name during a live

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi went viral among fans for his latest live video on Weverse, which featured Seungkwan, Joshua, Woozi, and S.Coups. During the live video, he was having South Korean ramen with Joshua, and S.Coups seemingly warned him not to reveal the brand's identity as it may cause commercial issues.

Things turned chaotic as Hoshi said the name out loud, even though he had been asked not to. He turned the camera towards S. Coups, who was stunned, while other members were heard laughing.

He said:

"(loudly) ‘nongshim’ isn’t allowed."

Seungkwan, who appeared to be stressed by Hoshi's behavior, asked Woozi and S.Coups to stop him.

He said:

"What?? ㅋㅋㅋ if you say it like this, what do we do?! what do we do if seventeen causes an incident at 4 in the morning?! ㅋㅋㅋ... it’s all because of kwon soonyoung really.. i should run away it’s scary here.. hyung! you guys should manage the XLz, the leaderz! he suddenly turned it (the live) on…"

The Spider singer quickly admitted that he did something he should not have on live streaming and informed fans that they would have to turn the session off. Netizens observed that Joshua was laughing while the whole situation unfolded.

In other news, SEVENTEEN members S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, THE8, Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino are currently in Mexico for the Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025 music festival. The group will headline the festival on the first day, April 4, 2025. The three-day festival will take place from April 4 to April 6, 2025, at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico.

