"These guys deserve to be loved": S.Coups on watching fellow SEVENTEEN members perform live as an audience

SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups is set to grace the April edition front page of Dazed Korea. The rapper has set the internet ablaze with his striking visuals in the pictorial shared by the magazine.

On March 25, the magazine released a featured interview with the Super singer where he opened up about his journey of rehabilitation following the knee injury last year.

In August 2023, S.Coups sustained an injury in his left knee and underwent surgery to return to a healthy state.

Following the incident, the singer was on a hiatus and could not participate in major activities due to his health condition. However, he was spotted attending the FOLLOW concert in Japan, to share his support to the group while he was away.

In a recent interview, he shared his feelings after watching his team members perform on stage from an audience’s point of view.

“Yes, rehabilitate hard, and watch all the kids perform. I really wanted to be with you. This was the first time I saw the members from the audience, not from the stage. When I watched it, I thought, ‘Ah, these guys deserve to be loved.’ Not only are they talented, but they all look so happy on stage. This is SEVENTEEN that you can trust and watch. Sure! that's right,” S. Coups said.

“I tried to be honest with my emotions”: SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups shares his emotions during hiatus from group activities following his knee injury

The SEVENTEEN member S.Coups has been trending on social media for his latest appearance in the Dazed Korea pictorial which sent fans into a frenzy. Fans eagerly awaited the leader's return to the group activities.

On March 25, the media outlet shared some pictures of the idol with the caption:

“SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups returned to the position he wanted keep as he liked it.”

In February 2024, SEVENTEEN’s agency confirmed his comeback to the group schedule along with fellow member Jeonghan.

In March 2024, S.Coups was revealed to be exempted from the mandatory military conscription, due to his ASL injury which landed him a Grade 5.

The HOT singer was confirmed as the face of Dazed Korea's April issue, he sat for an interview with the magazine talking about his experience of rehabilitation and spending time alone away from being an idol.

He opened up about the emotions he went through during that time:

“I think I tried to be honest with my emotions. I was very frustrated and angry with myself. Anyway, it was a situation where the person who was using his body couldn’t use it,” he said.

According to the agency, he is set to join his fellow members on stage at the FOLLOW AGAIN concert series. The concert series will commence with the Incheon show on March 30 and 31 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.