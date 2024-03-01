What does military Grade 5 mean? Fans express concerns as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups gets exemption from service after suffering ligament rupture

SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups is confirmed to be exempted from military service due to his knee injury. On March 1, KST, Korean media outlets reported that the singer would be exempted from the mandatory service which was later confirmed by the artist's management agency PLEDIS.

According to Edaily, PLEDIS shared an official statement regarding S.Coups’ physical health situation as well as updates about his military service.

The agency said:

“S.Coups underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and anterolateral ligament reconstruction, after he suffered a ligament rupture in his left knee. Since it was a major surgery, he has been receiving rehabilitation treatment for a long period of time since last year. As a result, he was classified as Grade 5.”

Following the South Korean military conscription, a person with Grade 5 is given Wartime Labor as the type of service during a war. However, in peacetime, they are exempted from going through the 18-month military training and service.

Fans have expressed their concerns following the military exemption news of the FML singer, as it directly concerns the K-pop idol's physical health.

“Feel terrible”: Fans concerned as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups receives Grade 5 military exemption due to knee injury

On March 1, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups was confirmed to be exempted from military service due to his ASL injury and was assigned Grade 5. This has increased many people's curiosity regarding Grade 5 of Korean military conscription.

As stated in the Korean Economic Institute of America's website:

“Those in grades 1 through 4 are enlisted into the military or other supporting roles based on their physical capabilities and qualifications. Those in grade 5 are instead required to perform labor in support of the military during wartime.”

For the mandatory military service, South Korean male citizens must go through a physical examination before being categorized in one of the seven grades. The grades are assigned based on the physical capabilities of the citizen.

Fans have expressed their worries about the Super singer's physical health since reports of his military exemption were confirmed by his agency.

Previously in August 2023, the agency announced that the leader of the group would go on a temporary hiatus as he had sustained a knee injury. The K-pop idol was injured while playing with a ball during a shoot. Since then, the idol has been receiving required medical assistance and going through rehabilitation to return to a healthy state.

When will S.Coups resume group activities?

Following the reports of SEVENTEEN's comeback in April, the agency said:

“The specific comeback schedule will be officially announced later.”

Recently, the company announced the return of S.Coups and Jeonghan to the group's activities, starting with their highly anticipated encore tour concert FOLLOW AGAIN in Incheon.