"In his military wife era": Fans hilariously react to SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan following the reveal of his new wallpaper as MONSTA X's Hyungwon

On Tuesday, November 14, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan went live on Weverse during his schedule in Paris, France, to spend some time with his fans. During the livestream, the idol talked about several things and was later joined by the group's youngest member, Dino. However, fans couldn't stop talking about one particular reveal he made during the livestream, which was his new wallpaper.

The idol showed to his fans that he changed his phone's lock screen image to a picture of MONSTA X's Hyugwon with his shaved hair. Hyungwon enlisted for his mandatory military service on the same day, and given the close friendship between the idol and Jeonghan, it wasn't entirely surprising to fans when he revealed his new wallpaper.

Regardless, fans felt that it was both cute and hilarious at the same, and they've been actively discussing the same on several social media platforms.

Fans hilariously react as SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan reveals his new wallpaper as MONSTA X's Hyungwon

In order to participate in the 13th edition of UNESCO's Youth Forum, which is expected to be held on November 15, the thirteen-piece K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN, flew to the event's venue, Paris, France, on November 14. Within just a few hours of the members' landing, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan was seen broadcasting a livestream on Weverse.

As fans enthusiastically joined the livestream, they were delighted to catch up with the idol and interact with him through the comments section. After a while, he was accompanied by his fellow group member, Dino. As the two conversed about random topics, Jeonghan made an unexpected reveal of his new phone wallpaper, which was none other than MONSTA X's Hyungwon in his newly shaved head.

Hyungwon was announced to depart for his mandatory military service on November 14, and fans bid a bitter-sweet farewell to the idol. Given that Jeonghan and Hyungwon share a close relationship and also delighted many fans with their friendship during the MONSTA X idol's variety show, Castaway Mr. Chae (Life Without A Plan), fans were also curious about the idol's reaction and emotions, following his friend's departure.

During Jeonghan's appearance on Hyungwon's variety show, fans could feel the blossoming chemistry between the two, and they couldn't help but adore how well the two match each other's energies. Much to their expectations, the duo's friendship remained strong as ever, and fans have been yearning for more content between the two.

However, before fans could even get the chance to ask about Hyungwon's departure from his military service, the SEVENTEEN vocalist proudly boasted his new wallpaper, and fans both adored and hilariously reacted to the same. The idol continued to explain that he asked Hyungwon to send him a fresh set of pictures of his newly shaved hair since he wanted something different from the ones the idol posted on Instagram.

Fans, too, were able to notice that Jeonghan holds a one-of-a-kind picture of Hyungwon as his wallpaper and couldn't stop talking about how adorable the whole incident was. As they continue to swoon over the two K-pop idol's friendship, they've also been sending much love and support to MONSTA X's Hyungwon, who just embarked on his military service.