CARATs react proudly as SEVENTEEN kick off new Going Together UNESCO donation campaign with a special reward

CARATs expressed their pride for SEVENTEEN as the group launched a new donation campaign under UNESCO’s collaboration, titled #GoingTogether, on January 25, 2023. The campaign is designed to help underprivileged students in African and Asian regions.

The #GoingTogether donation event marks SEVENTEEN’s celebration of the International Day of Education, which was observed on January 24. CARATs, the group’s fandom, are naturally enthusiastic and proud of the 13-member group for helping make the world a better place.

The attractive factor of this donation event is that every person who donates a minimum of $1.5 USD via PayPal will get a special gift - a Bongbong font. Bongbong is a character created by Mingyu based on the group’s lightstick, Carat Bong. The font has a curvy, informal look and reflects the six-year-old BongBong’s newly-learned letters.

lex ♡ seok @seokmine__ #SEVENTEEN Okay but the fact that bong bong was created by mingyu himself in the thought of carats and the fact that he stated "bongbong has no gender".

All the proceeds from the donation will go to the Global Village Education Sharing Project, which supports the education of underprivileged children and students in several parts of Africa and Asia.

Fans, especially CARATs, felt proud of their favorite idols for launching an important project. Some even began donating to the #GoingTogether event instantly. Many fans complimented the idols on their UNESCO project, while others even began creating a meme template. Moreover, they couldn’t get over the cuteness of the six-year-old Bongbong and its font.

SEVENTEEN's BooSeokSoon is all set to return after a five-year hiatus

The 13-member powerhouse group’s subunit BooSeokSoon is currently preparing for a comeback in five years. The unit is made up of Seungkwan (Boo Seung-kwan), DK (Lee Seok-min) and Hoshi (Kwon Soon-young). The trio debuted in March 2018 with the digital single Just Do It.

BooSeokSoon’s comeback caused a frenzy in the CARAT fandom. Fans first found out by discovering BSS merchandise patents on Weverse. The comeback was officially confirmed on January 6, 2023, informing about the album’s name - SECOND WIND. Till now, PLEDIS Entertainment has released two concept photos, including solo and group photos.

SECOND WIND, BooSeokSoon’s first single album, will be released on February 6, 2023. Pre-orders for the album are also open. More details, such as another round of concept photos, tracklist, and music video teasers, will be released in the coming days.

