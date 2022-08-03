SEVENTEEN and UNESCO Korea launch global youth education campaign called Going Together

Hit-maker SEVENTEEN joined hands with UNESCO Korea for #GoingTogether, a global campaign to promote awareness about education among youth, on August 2, 2022. With the help of the group’s unparalleled influence across the globe, the K-pop act will encourage the youth to think about their future more seriously.

The campaign, Going Together, is a part of KNCU’s (Korean National Commission for UNESCO) #EducationCanChange_ project. This project falls under their global Futures of Education initiative.

The 13-member act will be using their global influence to spread more positivity across the world.

SEVENTEEN launches global education campaign #GoingTogether with UNESCO Korea

SEVENTEEN has always advocated education, even if from their savage replies to CARATs on Weverse. The group has now taken a step forward as global superstars. The Face the Sun singers joined hands with UNESCO Korea for a meaningful campaign.

Through #GoingTogether, the 13 members will be raising awareness, promoting youth education, and encouraging youth to participate in various programs across the globe. The title of the campaign also goes in tandem with their popular variety series Going Seventeen.

Speaking about the global campaign, the group said:

“With the aim of ‘Going Together,’ we will together reimagine the futures of education and work to provide more diverse educational opportunities as ‘TEAM SVT’. We hope the campaign will bring hope for a better future and greater dreams for children worldwide.”

Having representatives with greater influence is one of the ways society can pay attention to a cause. The Secretary General of KCNU, Mr. Han Kyung-ho, talked about how working with the Attacca group will help them address the important problem of educational inequality. He said:

“We are honored to work together with SEVENTEEN on this new campaign to find new ways to address the global problem of educational inequality and build a better future for children worldwide.”

Additionally, a part of the revenue from the group’s ongoing world tour, BE THE SUN, will go towards the #GoingTogether global campaign too. The concert tour began on June 25 and 26, 2022, in Seoul. Beginning August 10, 2022, the group will tour North America, performing in 12 cities. They will then make their way to Southeast Asia and Japan.

The launch of the #GoingTogether campaign also brings forward the meaningful donation the Face the Sun creators made on their seventh debut anniversary this year. The funds, though undisclosed, will be used towards the education of underprivileged Asian and African children.

Seventeen members who donated to UNESCO to improve education environment for children before gets sponsorship certificate from UNESCO.

More about SEVENTEEN

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17

캐럿들의 끝없는 응원 덕분에 빛나는 _WORLD

캐럿들의 사랑은 세븐틴 만의 꽃



#1등_왠지_캐럿과_같이_스텝을_맞추고_싶다🕺

#늘_고마운_캐럿들에게_사랑의_눈빛_발사 [17'S] #인기가요 1위캐럿들의 끝없는 응원 덕분에 빛나는 _WORLD캐럿들의 사랑은 세븐틴 만의 꽃 [17'S] #인기가요 1위🏆🏆🏆🎉캐럿들의 끝없는 응원 덕분에 빛나는 _WORLD❤️캐럿들의 사랑은 세븐틴 만의 꽃💐#1등_왠지_캐럿과_같이_스텝을_맞추고_싶다🕺#늘_고마운_캐럿들에게_사랑의_눈빛_발사😎 https://t.co/I2b7c0YtzY

The 13-member act recently made an explosive comeback with their repackage album SECTOR 17. The album received widespread acclaim from international audiences, propelling them to the top four of the Billboard 200 for the first time.

Since its release on July 18, SECTOR 17’s title track _WORLD achieved its fourth music show win on July 31 on Inkigayo. After defending their Entertainment-Idol title on The Game Caterers 2, the group will travel to the United States to continue their BE THE SUN world tour.

