SEVENTEEN commemorates 7th debut anniversary with a UNESCO donation

K-pop group SEVENTEEN commemorated their seventh debut anniversary with a meaningful donation to marginalized children and youth’s right to education. The Korean National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the donation on May 26 KST, which marks the debut date of the Darl+ing group.

As per The Korea Times, the funds will be utilized to make education more accessible for underprivileged Asian and African children. The amount of donations was kept under wraps.

The seventh-debut commemoration also arrives a day before the 13-member group will start their new era with a full-length album, Face the Sun.

SEVENTEEN continue their practice of making commendable donations on debut anniversary

Keeping the tradition of meaningful charities on debut anniversaries intact, the multi-million seller group, SEVENTEEN, has once again donated to a good cause in commemoration of their start in the industry. The 13-member act debuted on May 26, 2015.

On May 26, 2022, Newsen reported that the Rock with You group donated to the UNESCO Korea Committee’s Global Education Sharing Project. The funds will support children and youth across Asia and Africa in receiving a better education.

Han Kyung-gu, the director-general of the Korean National Commission, expressed appreciation for the group’s donation to the cause, saying:

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to SEVENTEEN and its management staff for their support for the implementation of education in a world where the number of adults, children and adolescents who cannot read or write is approaching 1 billion.”

hien 𖧷 @viethoshi i think it’s so beautiful how many of seventeen’s donations are centered around organizations supporting the well-beings of children and adolescents — a central theme (youth and growing up) in many of their own self-produced songs :’) i think it’s so beautiful how many of seventeen’s donations are centered around organizations supporting the well-beings of children and adolescents — a central theme (youth and growing up) in many of their own self-produced songs :’)

He also gave details about the cause, sharing that the group’s donation will help the educational crisis which was exacerbated by the pandemic.

“This fund will be used to address the learning severance aggravated by COVID-19 and to provide the most needed education to our global neighbors suffering from low literacy rates.”

The members also shared that they wished to repay the love they received from global fans over the past seven years. They then decided to show their support by contributing to a “world where no one, including the underprivileged is left behind in education.”

SEVENTEEN's history of charitable donations

Since its debut, the Darl+ing group has supported numerous causes and made heartwarming contributions to children’s causes. For their third anniversary, the group members designed t-shirts with 1st Look magazine and MYCT. The profits for the same were donated to charity.

In 2019, the group donated to ChildFund Korea’s campaign to provide housing support to children in need. They donated the name of their fandom, CARAT. It was in commemoration of their fourth anniversary.

Likewise, SEVENTEEN rang in their fifth anniversary with a donation to a charity that focused on children and adolescents’ needs, centering around education. It included scholarships, cultural and arts education, and even mentoring for children who hailed from multicultural families.

Last year, the group donated to Good Neighbors, a non-profit organization that aims to assist abused children with psychological treatment, emotional improvement, and helping them get back to regular life.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will return with their album, Face the Sun, on May 27 at 1.00 PM KST.

