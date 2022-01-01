×
"He is an angel": Fans shower praise on BTS' J-Hope after K-Pop star donates 100 million Korean Won to underprivileged children

BTS member J-Hope. (Image via Instagram/@uaremyhope).
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
Modified Jan 01, 2022 12:57 AM IST
BTS members are known for making huge donations at times. Over the years they have donated millions of dollars towards different charities and causes. BTS aims at being involved in various philantrophic activities and have become beacons of humanitarianism.

BTS idol J-Hope (ARMY's forever 'Sunshine') generously donated 100 million Korean Won on December 31, which is approximately $84,000, towards a cause that means a lot to him.

BTS' J-Hope, a hope for all

Jung Hoseok (J-Hope) donated money to a charity called the 'Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation', which is an organization that works towards child advocacy. According to reports, the singer made the donation towards disadvantaged children who are suffering from an economic downturn, due to the spread of COVID-19. The donation will be used for heating expenses, childcare facilities, and to pay the medical bills of sick children.

[123121] Green Umbrella Children's Foundation IG Post@BTS_twt "Donation from the stars that shine brighter in COVID-19"J-hope's name was listed as the stars that shine brighter. https://t.co/egNo2KcQVs

The superstar revealed the reason behind his humble yet massive donation towards the foundation:

"I was worried that children who are going through the economic downturn and double hardship due to Covid-19 are going through a cold and lonely year-end."

He further stated:

"I hope that our children will be able to spend a warm winter through this sponsorship."

The chairman of the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation was humbled by the singer's donation and said:

"With the support of stars, social interest in the difficulties faced by children from the underprivileged at home and abroad is being stimulated. I would like to express my gratitude once again to the supporters who give children a warm year-end gift."
❤️ j-hope donation j-hope made a 100,000,000 won ($85,000 usd) to the Green Umbrella Foundation to help underprivileged children. He is so kind and giving as always and inspires people everywhere. Reports are in Korean news media. Photo cr. @jhopeNAVER #jhope https://t.co/rDgD8RPHfR

J-Hope melts hearts with his kind year-end gift

Upon hearing this news, ARMYs were overjoyed with the kind gesture made by BTS' J-Hope. To celebrate and appreciate J-Hope’s donation, fan-followers created hashtag #GoldenHyungGoldenHeart and took to Twitter to express their feelings.

j-hope donated 100M won for children from low-income families, this donation will be used for heating expenses, childcare facilities and medical expenses for sick children 🥺he is an angel and the most wonderful person in the world!!
I m proud of you and respect you J-HOPE🌹#bts #JHOPE #Donation twitter.com/kstyle_news/st…
J-hope made a large donation to the charity to support underprivileged children! I can't stop loving him 🥲 He is the most beautiful person both inside and out like an engel 💜😇💜 https://t.co/QljFkENQgE
hoseokies !hobi surprised us with this great news today❤️we are trending #GoldenHyungGoldenHeart tag to appreciate j-hope's kindness and considerate act 💚whenever you are talking abt donations, make sure you use the tag.Let's go 🥳 twitter.com/jhopeindiateam…
j-hope has been actively donating and supporting for many causes from years. Let’s celebrate j-hope’s Donation by trending this hashtag and show him how much we appreciate him for what he does!🥺#GoldenHyungGoldenHeart #제이홉 #JHOPE https://t.co/nW6THQUhGM

In 2018, Hobi (J-Hope) became a member of the 'Green Noble Club' and began a donation of 150 million Korean Won towards sick children and contributed a total of 180 million Won to domestic and foreign children.

Even through their music, BTS members strive to promote positivity, kindness, and end stereotypes, criticisms and expectations that are often mounted on young adults.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
