"My ot13 heart": Fans rejoice as all thirteen members of SEVENTEEN feature in the FOLLOW AGAIN concert announcement video

K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN recently teased the fans regarding their upcoming FOLLOW AGAIN encore concert tour in Seoul, sending the internet into a frenzy. On March 23, their agency PLEDIS dropped a video announcement featuring all the thirteen members including S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

In the video, SEVENTEEN introduced themselves while revealing their excitement to return with the FOLLOW AGAIN concert series. This time the K-pop boy group is all set to perform at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon on March 30 and 31, 2024. Previously on March 21, the agency revealed the venue for the Seoul concert to be the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which will be held on April 27 and April 28, 2024.

Fans have expressed their excitement watching all the members together in the video. Previously, S.Coups and Jeonghan were on hiatus due to health issues. The latest announcement video featuring all thirteen members has created a whirlpool of emotions in the fans' hearts as the two members have returned to the group activities.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about SEVENTEEN FOLLOW AGAIN encore tour concert in Seoul

Expand Tweet

Creating more anticipation about their upcoming concert, the group members took turns to give some hints about what fans could expect from the show.

Joshua revealed the group would be performing an act that they had not experienced before, saying,

“I think there's a performance that we have never shown to CARATs before”.

To which Seungkwan added,

“I also heard that they are planning something surprising besides the performances.”

And lastly, Woozi said,

“CARATs, we have prepared a lot for this concert. So come out and let's have fun together”.

Following their Seoul and Incheon concerts, the Super singers will perform at Yanmar Stadium Nagai on May 18 and 19 in Osaka. The group is all geared up to celebrate its 9th debut anniversary at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan on May 25 and 26.

SEVENTEEN ‘'FOLLOW' THE CITY INCHEON/SEOUL Program

Expand Tweet

Previously, PLEDIS announced the group's 'FOLLOW' THE CITY program to be held in Seoul and Incheon City. The agency has introduced multiple events including transportation, entertainment, and official merchandise sales.

For the Entertainment program, the group will hold a FOLLOW Cruise Party on March 29, 2024. Another Lounge event will be held in Seongu, a special themed lounge from March 29 to April 6, 2024. The Incheon Asiad Main Stadium South Square event taking place from March 30-31, will have programs like Food Zone, Exhibition Wall, NAMANE CARD kiosk, Play Screen, CARAT ZONE, and more.

Another exciting event will be held at THE SEOULITEUM. According to the agency, a photo exhibition event will showcase every step of the artists preparing for their upcoming concert, from March 20 to April 12.

Merchandise sales will take place at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium North Square on March 30-31. Furthermore, the Artist-made collection by SEVENTEEN season 2 Pop-store will be open from March 12-25, (except on March 18).