"HE'S SERVING": Fans appreciate SEVENTEEN's S.Coups' look for the latest magazine campaign

Dazed Korea recently teased an Instagram post featuring SEVENTEEN's S.Coups, which sparked excitement among fans over his new visuals. The magazine's Instagram post only greeted the K-pop artist, but fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm, especially after seeing one Instagram reel showcasing S.Coups' new look. One of the fans reacting to the post commented,

People are loving the new pictorials of SEVENTEEN's S.Coups on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

The internet buzzed with excitement, particularly over the anticipated return of SEVENTEEN's S.Coups to the spotlight. Initially scheduled for military enlistment, Pledis Entertainment announced his exemption from military service due to a knee injury. In August 2023, S.Coups tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a ball game.

In February 2024, S.Coups, the leader of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN, announced his return to group activities scheduled for March 2024, along with fellow member Jeonghan. S.Coups has been on hiatus since August 2023 due to a knee injury, which resulted in him being classified as Grade 5 under the South Korean military fitness standards.

As Dazed Korea shared the new Instagram reel featuring him, fans flooded the whole comment section with supporting comments regarding his comeback.

People are so happy about his comeback that one of them commented on Instagram,

"OPEN THE WAY LEADER IS COMING......."

Not only that, but fans are also drooling over his stunning visuals. After witnessing the new Instagram post, one of the fans commented,

"He's way to Hot. Sufficient to burn me to the ground.I want to issue a warning to everyone watching: too much hotness might be harmful to your heart and eyes. So please be prepared"

Here are some more fan comments from the Instagram post by Dazed Korea.

People are obsessed with the visuals of SEVENTEEN's leader (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Netizens are thrilled to see the K-pop idol back in the team (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Read more: Deva Cassel’s look for the latest Dior magazine issue wins the internet: “Looks divine”

More details about SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and his look for the latest magazine pictorial

Expand Tweet

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups has collaborated with many luxury brands like Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, and Korean skincare brand Some By Mi. Along with his success in the music industry, he is also quite popular in the fashion world.

In his latest magazine pictorial, the K-pop idol is seen sporting FENDI outfits. He showcases various types of outfits like T-shirts, jeans, leather jackets, coats, and trousers, among many others.

Read more: Teo Yoo stuns fans with his Laurence Graff Signature Collection campaign: "Elegance"

S.Coups is expected to join the group's upcoming world tour and perform at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium concert from March 30 to 31, 2024. Additionally, he released a digital song titled Me in December 2023, which is available on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.