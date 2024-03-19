Lee Jaewook’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “what a delightful moment”

On March 18, 2024, Lee Jaewook’s latest magazine pictorial surfaced on the internet. This time around, the sensational star stunned the W Korea magazine cover for the April 2024 edition. Fans went gaga over the celeb’s look for the pictorial.

Social media users and Jaewook’s admirers filled the internet with praise for the star. One of them even commented,

“What a delightful moment”

Expand Tweet

Many other reactions were recorded for the celeb on the internet.

More details about Lee Jaewook’s look for the latest magazine pictorial

Expand Tweet

There is a good chance that you are familiar with Lee Jaewook if you have come across the shows Extraordinary You and Alchemy of Souls. Lee was born in 1986 and he made his debut in the album Memories of the Alhambra in 2018.

Despite his strong academic commitment and enrollment in Chung-Ang University's Department of Theater and Film, he took a leave of absence in January 2023 to focus on his budding acting career.

Just recently, the actor made waves all around the world for his attendance at the Prada show that took place during Milan Fashion Week in January 2024.

Lee is a fashion icon in addition to his extensive body of work and his private life. A great deal of his media appearances are noteworthy owing to the fashion choices he makes.

Now, the actor has been featured in the magazine picture for W Korea magazine. As seen in his photograph, Lee Jaewook pulled off a sizzling look. He is wearing a furry shirt with asymmetrical strokes of black and brown all over, resembling a tiger-like pattern all over.

Expand Tweet

His full-sleeved shaggy shirt is perfectly complimented with comparable solid brown flare pants with a similar belt. To complete his look, the actor has a shaggy mullet hairstyle with appealing freckles on his face.

Fans and other social media users flooded the internet with appreciation for Lee Jaewook. Some said he looked “cool,” while others remarked that he seemed “stunning” in the cover. Another fan wrote that he looked “amazing.” Some fans applauded the photoshoot done for the magazine.

Here's how fans have reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Not all netizens seemed impressed with Jaewook’s look for the W Korea magazine. One of them even commented,

“They overdid it with the fake freckles and the blush.He would so much better if they at least hadn't put the over the top blush”

Expand Tweet

Lee Jaewook has impressed his fans and other fashion lovers on multiple occasions in the past. He has rocked denim ensembles, dapper monochromatic outfits, high-waisted attire, baggy styles, casual shorts, and more head-turning looks over time.