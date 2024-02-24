TXT’s look for the latest W Korea X Dior campaign wins the internet: “VISUALS ON TOP"

On February 23, 2024, W Korea shared some photos of TXT (Tomorrow X Together) as the Korean boy band posed for the upcoming issue of the magazine brand. W has collaborated with the K-pop group for the March 2024 issue, featuring Dior Beauty. The magazine brand captioned:

“The 'Dior Le Baume' that goes well with Tomorrow X Together's young and healthy image, is a versatile beauty couture object. Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai, watch the modern harmony of 'Dior Le Baume' with five men who show their unique presence.”

MOAs (fandom name of Tomorrow X Together) were thrilled to witness the new pictorials of TXT. Social media platforms overflowed with complimenting messages for the stunning visuals of the group members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai.

Fans are obsessed with the new visuals of TXT for W Korea and Dior

In 2019, TXT (Tomorrow X Together) debuted with their mini album The Dream Chapter: Star. Now, they are one of the most popular K-pop groups in the global market. Their huge global fandom, MOA is the main evidence of their success and achievements within just a few years.

Considering the popularity, Tomorrow X Together has previously worked with W Korea several times. In 2024, they have once again come together for the magazine brand's upcoming issue featuring Dior Beauty. In the latest pictorials, the five members of the group were seen posing with the new product, Dior Le Baume.

In the interview with W Korea, Soobin, the leader of the group, said:

"Dior Le Baume is familiar to me as it is an item I use regularly. I don't like artificial scents or formulas that are too wet, but this product feels soft and gentle. It also penetrates well."

As the members posed for Dior and W Korea, fans were amazed by their new visuals. People were commenting that the visuals of these five members were "perfect." Here are some of the X posts where fans praised the visuals of TXT.

Here are the Dior outfits worn by the TXT members:

Yeonjun - Sleeveless top and pants, shirt, polo T-shirt, and a coat

Soobin - Striped shirt and hooded jacket, dotted shirt, polo T-shirt, and a coat

Beomgyu - Striped shirt and coat with wide trousers

Taehyun - White jacket with colorful sweater, white T-shirt, and tweed woolen coat

Huening Kai - Tweed coat and shirt and plain black polo shirt with shorts

More looks and an exclusive interview with the five members are currently available to access on the official website of W Korea.

The K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will return in April 2024 with a new album. The group is also planning to hold a fan-con in 2024 and will host a fan live event on March 2 and 3, 2024, to celebrate their 5th anniversary.