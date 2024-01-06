The year 2023 has been excitingly eventful with several K-pop groups that made their debut. Several groups have shocked and stunned the industry with their unique, show-stopping, and record-breaking activities, completely changing K-pop's structure and making history at the same time.

With the rise of AI technology, K-pop has already implemented it in creating not one but two K-pop groups, MAVE: and PLAVE, who stands as the first female and male AI groups, respectively. On the other hand, there have also been K-pop acts that broke several strongly held records. ZEROBASEONE, the nine-piece K-pop boy group that debuted through Mner's survival show, Boys Planet, broke many records with the commercial success that came with their debut album, Youth In The Shade.

Moreover, another recently debuted K-pop boy group, RIIZE, has already been mentioned thrice by the honorable Grammy Awards, and also stands as the first and the only K-pop group to be listed in their 25 Artists to Watch In 2024. As several outstanding K-pop groups continue to pour out, fans have been looking forward to how these groups grow in the coming years.

All K-pop groups that debuted in 2023: RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, and more

Akin to every other year, 2023 saw quite a handful of K-pop groups making their debut, out of which many created a strong and long-lasting impression of the K-pop fans that left the masses eagerly awaiting their upcoming projects. In 2023, a total of seventy groups established themselves in the industry.

Some of these groups include AI-created artists, groups resulting from reality survival shows, project groups that gathered eliminated contestants of reality survival shows, and even sub-units of previously existing groups.

Here are all the K-pop groups that debuted in 2023:

1) HANA (January 8)

2) PRIMROSE (January 13)

3) MAVE: (January 25)

4) THE7 (January 29)

5) 8TURN (January 30)

6) BXB (January 30)

7) tripleS (February 13)

8) LIMELIGHT (February 17)

9) HAWW (February 23)

10) A-plus (March 2)

11) PLAVE (March 12)

12) QI.X (March 23)

13) RuViChe (March 23)

14) JUJU SECRET (March 25)

15) xikers (March 30)

16) 4UNCE (April 1)

17) WEUS (April 3)

18) WE:A (April 4)

19) VI'ENX (April 7)

20) X:in (April 11)

21) ANTARES (April 16)

22) NCT DOJAEJUNG (April 17)

23) XODIAC (April 25)

24) CMDM (April 27)

25) ikling (April 28)

26) +(KR)ystal Eyes (May 4)

27) DIOS (May 4)

28) ADYA (May 9)

29) DXTEEN (May 10)

30) The Wind (May 15)

31) BOYNEXTDOOR (May 30)

32) ChoCo (June 1)

33) ACID EYES (June 6)

34) LUN8 (June 15)

35) Bunny.T (June 19)

36) The Two Sisters (June 19)

37) BABYS (June 20)

38) TMC (June 20)

39) Team 24 o'clock (June 26)

40) T5 (June 28)

41) KISS OF LIFE (July 5)

42) SUPER JUNIOR's L.S.S. (July 5)

43) ZEROBASEONE (July 10)

44) E:LFIN (July 18)

45) HORI7ON (July 24)

46) SHOWNU X HYUNGWON (July 25)

47) DALUNA (July 28)

48) CoA (August 5)

49) n.SSign (August 9)

50) N-DAY (August 16)

51) LOVElution (August 17)

52) D-One (August 27)

53) Kandis (August 27)

54) RIIZE (September 4)

55) EL7Z UP (September 14)

56) Loossemble (September 15)

57) EVNNE (September 19)

58) FANTASY BOYS (September 21)

59) TOZ (September 27)

60) Yeonseo & Wony (October 4)

61) EVOLution (October 11)

62) QWER (October 18)

63) YOUNG POSSE (October 18)

64) Catch The Young (November 1)

65) eite (November 3)

66) AMPER&ONE (November 16)

67) EASTSHINE (November 16)

68) BABYMONSTER (November 27)

69) ONE PACT (November 30)

70) NXT (December 23)

With a handful of exciting and intriguing K-pop groups debuting in 2023, fans eagerly look forward to the groups that'll be making their debut in 2024 and the coming years.