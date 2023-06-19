How to get the viral Korean AI profile picture? TikTok trend explored

The Korean AI profile picture trend is taking TikTok by storm. It involves regular images of Tiktokers being altered to make a Korean version of their avatars. The trend is the latest in the trends that have blown up recently and is especially popular among fans of K-pop and K-drama.

People across the world have gone head over heels for the trend and the #koreanai has over 9.7 million views on TikTok. The trend also allows users to look a little like their favorite K-pop idols with their glass-like skin, furthering its meteoric rise on social media.

Needless to say, those who have seen it want to try, and not everyone is aware of how to get the filter on their phones or on their TikTok app. Those who want to take part in the viral trend can do so by downloading the "Snow" app, which is available on both the Apple Appstore and Google Playstore.

The app has been downloaded over 100 million times on Playstore while the Appstore claims that the app is used by over 200 million users. However, this feature of the app is not free and is currently only offering female AI profiles.

How to generate Korean AI Profiles, for new users

To take part in the Korean AI Profile trend, users must need to download the "Snow" app on their phones via either the Google Playstore or the Apple Appstore. Following that, they can visit the app's official Instagram handle, @snow_kr_official, and click on the link in the account's bio.

They can follow these steps to get the filter on their phones:

Following the link will take users to the AI profile page of the app and they would need to click "Begin Now" and "Continue." Users should click on "Create new profile image" to go ahead. Users then need to upload 10-12 selfies on the app. Choose a subscription option, Standard or Express. Normal rates are around $5 for Standard, which processes 30 images in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Express processes 30 images in an hour costs around $10.

Once the user clicks on "Create profile," they will be given the option to choose different profile options and they can decide on the one that suits their needs the best.

Snow is available for Android and ios devices.

The app recommends uploading photos of the same person with clear facial features, in various backgrounds, angles, and expressions. Snow does not recommend group photos, full-body photos, overexposed photos, and black and white photos. The app also provides a guarantee that the uploaded photos are deleted immediately from Snow servers, once the image is made.

Netizens post their results online

As soon as users generated their images from the app, they took to Twitter to upload their AI profiles on the platform. While some really loved the results and raved about the same, others claimed that the results looked weird, whitewashed, and made them look almost unrecognizable. Some even joked that they loved the results enough to consider getting cosmetic surgery done.

At the time of writing, the app is currently offering its services at a 44% discount on both Standard and Express subscriptions.

