Stray Kids' Felix stuns fans with his latest magazine pictorial: “Looks very handsome”

On March 5, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Korea announced that Stray Kids' Felix will be featured on the cover of the April issue. The magazine brand hasn't revealed any official picture yet, only a short video clip has been shared via the official Instagram handle. Harper's Bazaar captioned,

"Hello Paris, Hello Felix! Bazaar meets Stray Kids #필릭스 in advance for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 Women's Runway Show. Attending this collection is even more special for him!? Bazaar Korea April issue with Felix will be released soon, so please look forward to it."

The internet is currently obsessed with Stray Kids' Felix for his presence at the recent Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2024 Show. Fans have also reacted quite positively to his upcoming work with the magazine brand. Even though no official images are available yet, people are impressed with the shared short Instagram reel. They are complimenting his look on the clip. One fan commented:

Fans are impressed with Felix's new visuals (Image via @harpersbazaarkorea/Instagram)

Fans are amazed by the new visuals of Stray Kids' Felix for Harper's Bazaar Korea

In the world of music, Stray Kids' Felix is a popular name who has achieved immense popularity for his deep vocals and singing talent. In addition to that, the K-pop artist has also gained great success in the fashion world by being an ambassador of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton.

Previously, the singer has worked with Louis Vuitton for many campaigns and events, but recently he has also debuted as a model. Stray Kids' Felix made his runway debut at the Louis Vuitton womenswear Fall Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris on March 5, 2024.

He walked the runway in platinum blonde hair, a textured white turtleneck, two-toned gray pants, white fur gloves, and a gray handbag. The whole fandom was thrilled by this new achievement of Felix. It was one of the significant milestones for him and his fans were awestruck by his accomplishment.

As they were getting over this huge event, Harper's Bazaar Korea revealed the April issue and Stray Kids' Felix's new look which also went viral among fans and they are excited. People are again impressed with the new visual of the K-pop star. In the short video, Felix is wearing a retro-style full-sleeve leather shirt in deep blue with blonde hair. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram post shared by the magazine brand.

People are obsessed with the new look of Felix as he poses for Harper's Bazaar (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans are loving the new visuals of the K-pop star (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2024, Stray Kids is going to release two new albums and they are preparing for the 2024 world tour. The group has said that 2024 is the year of giving. It also has been confirmed that the group is scheduled to play a concert at Hyde Park in London.