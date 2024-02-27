TWICE Jeongyeon Harper's Bazaar pictorial wins the internet: "Everyone's Girl Crush"

A member of one of the most popular South Korean girl groups, TWICE Jeongyeon is known for her serenading vocals and powerful visuals. What makes her unique is her multifaceted sense of style that fans admire. Be it tomboy-like aesthetics or exuding the girl next door vibe, TWICE Jeongyeon balances and carries off multiple looks effortlessly.

Apart from getting featured on beauty and fashion portals, TWICE Jeongyeon has recently garnered positive traction, owing to her latest Harper's Bazaar Korea pictorial. A series of multiple photos showcasing Jeongyeon in soft-coded looks, the pictorial has taken "Once" members (fandom name of TWICE) by storm.

Fans of the South Korean girl band and Jeongyeon quickly took to social media platforms like "X" to compliment the TWICE lead vocalist's look for the Harper's Bazaar pictorial:

Fans swoon over TWICE Jeongyeon Harper's Bazaar Korea pictorial

TWICE Jeongyeon is often seen sporting simple, oversized outfits, paired with her bangs. The South Korean girl band vocalist is also seen changing her hair color time and again, switching up her look every now and then.

Jeongyeon's latest Harper's Bazaar Korea pictorial features the TWICE vocalist's close-up in one of the photos, with her hair pinned to one side and a cute makeup look.

Her makeup comprises a dewy base with shimmery lids and highlighter, accentuating the eye and nose areas. For the lips, Jeongyeon is seen wearing a light red lip tint. However, the cute miniature stickers on her cheek and nose make the look stand out.

In another photo, the TWICE vocalist is seen giving a "tying her hair up" pose, sporting a white oversized shirt. Her voluminous tresses and bangs are styled in a way that they cover most of her eye area, and her glossy lip tint makes the look all the more attractive.

Two other photos showcase TWICE Jeongyeon in different poses. In one, her base makeup is subtle and dewy with the lip tint being the hero of her look for the magazine pictorial. Another close-up picture features fake freckles around the TWICE vocalist's nose bridge and eyes.

Fans of TWICE Jeongyeon and the South Korean girl band took to social media platforms to appreciate the singer's unique look for the Harper's Bazaar Korea pictorial, using phrases like "absolutely stunning" and "too fine":

TWICE Jungyeon's Harper's Bazaar pictorial features the vocalist's interview, wherein she talks about the South Korean girl band's tenth anniversary, a new album in the works, and how grateful she is for the band members who have believed in her.

The interview also mentions the TWICE vocalist approaching her 30s, to which she responds that she would like to discover new aspects of herself and that taking new paths is fun and exciting for her.